Daughters of Jim Kenney and North Wildwood councilwoman arrested after fight at Jersey Shore

The daughters of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and a North Wildwood councilwoman were arrested early Sunday morning after getting into a fight in North Wildwood.

Nora Kenney, 25, of Philadelphia, and Tara Tolomeo, 27, of Wildwood, were arrested at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the nightclub district of North Wildwood, near Chestnut and Olde New Jersey avenues. The fight was witnessed by two local officers who were on duty patroling that evening, N.J. Advance Media reports.