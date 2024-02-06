More Sports:

February 06, 2024

Deebo Samuel doesn't consider Eagles-49ers a rivalry

Deebo Samuel comments yet again on the Eagles during the 49ers' Super Bowl Week interviews.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Deebo-Samuel-Eagles-49ers-Crying Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco's 2023 regular season win over the Eagles in South Philadelphia.

The 49ers have reached the Super Bowl "against all odds" as the organization's social media team put it for some reason despite being favored in literally every single game this season. Among the kings of perpetually creating their own villains, Deebo Samuel stands tall and delivered, according to him, one final take on the Eagles-49ers rivalry, or lack thereof. 

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's E.J. Smith, the 49ers wideout doesn't consider the Eagles a rival of the 49ers, saying on Monday during Super Bowl week interviews:

“I consider rivalries close games,” Samuel said Monday, alluding to the Niners’ 42-19 win at Lincoln Financial Field in November.

“We ain’t going to talk about that no more,” Samuel added when asked a follow-up question. “That’s over with.”

Those comments come on the heels of Samuel and several of his teammates crying their eyes out last offseason about the Eagles annihilating the 49ers in the 2022 NFC Championship Game.  [Inquirer]

Rivalry games need to be close, per Samuel, so the Eagles' 31-7 shelling of San Francisco last January only adds to the criteria of this not being an actual rivalry. 

For the sake of silencing these dudes and ending the nauseating Brock Purdy discourse, Philadelphia will certainly be rooting against the 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII.

MORE: Eagles mailbag on cap situation, safety help and more

