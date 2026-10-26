Free Delaware Heritage Festival brings a pirate camp, crafts and colonial games to Dover

The Delaware Heritage Festival will fill The Green in Dover with a pirate camp, historical crafts and colonial games on Saturday, Nov. 7. The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with performances, food vendors and activities throughout the day.

Previously called First State Heritage Park’s 18th Century Market Fair, the festival now explores several centuries of Delaware history. Families can walk through a Revolutionary War camp, stop at a Civil War recruiting station and check out a World War II display, with chances along the way to make corn husk dolls, put together herb sachets and practice writing with a quill pen.

Demonstrators will weave baskets, make lace, carve wooden utensils and show how wool becomes thread. Others will explain how colonists brewed spruce beer and how coastal rescue crews brought people ashore from ships. Handmade clothing, baskets, accessories and wooden goods will be available to buy.

The entertainment lineup includes an 18th-century magic show by Mr. Peter Gardiner, musical performances and an appearance by a Benjamin Franklin interpreter. Families can dress for the occasion, too: A founding fathers costume contest will award prizes for best overall outfit, best DIY costume and best-dressed dog.

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For lunch, food vendors will sell hamburgers, hot dogs, soups and hot sandwiches, with water ice and seasonal drinks also available. Purchases from the Dover Century Club’s food stand will support its scholarship program.

Check the official festival website for the latest schedule and lineup updates.

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Green, First State Heritage Park, 43 The Green, Dover, DE 19901

Admission: Free

Weather: Rain or shine

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