Delaware Memorial Bridge toll increases to $5 for cars

The Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls went up on Wednesday.

Cash tolls for cars increased from $4 to $5, while those with a New Jersey or Delaware E-ZPass will pay $4.75.

Those on an E-ZPass commuter plan — who take 22 trips over 30 days from New Jersey into Delaware — will pay $27.50, or $1.25 per trip.

For more rates and plans here's the breakdown from the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the bridge.

The increase will fund construction programs on the bridge and the Cape May's Lewes Ferry through 2023. According to the DRBA, tolls fund about 76% of the authority's total operating revenues.

The proposed capital projects will total upwards of $440 million over the next five years. These projects include removing the bridge's old paint and repainting it, instituting a new ship collision protection system, suspender rope replacements, steelwork repairs and more.

