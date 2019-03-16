More News:

March 16, 2019

Delaware police looking for Philly woman in nine-state Nordstrom theft ring

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Nordstrom Delaware newark Screenshot/Google Street View

The Nordstrom store at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.

Delaware State Police announced Friday they are attempting to locate a Philadelphia woman in connection with a cross-country organized retail theft ring.

Kimberly Akisha Lingham-Bailey, 37, has been identified as a suspect in the ring, which targets Nordstrom department stores. 

MORE NEWS: 49 mumps cases at Temple; school adds vaccination requirement

Lingham-Bailey has active warrants for her arrest, stemming from shoplifting incidents in Newark in January and February of this year. Police said more than $4,000 of merchandise was taken in the incidents.

Police said the theft ring has been connected to shoplifting cases in Delaware, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Two other key suspects have also been identified, police said.

MORE NEWS: Atlantic City serial shoplifter arrested six times in six days

Anyone with information on Lingham-Bailey’s location is asked to contact Delaware State Police by calling (302)-633-3821, or visiting the Delaware State Police tip website.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Philadelphia Crime Newark Delaware Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved