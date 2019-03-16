Delaware police looking for Philly woman in nine-state Nordstrom theft ring

Delaware State Police announced Friday they are attempting to locate a Philadelphia woman in connection with a cross-country organized retail theft ring.

Kimberly Akisha Lingham-Bailey, 37, has been identified as a suspect in the ring, which targets Nordstrom department stores.

Lingham-Bailey has active warrants for her arrest, stemming from shoplifting incidents in Newark in January and February of this year. Police said more than $4,000 of merchandise was taken in the incidents.

Police said the theft ring has been connected to shoplifting cases in Delaware, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Two other key suspects have also been identified, police said.

Anyone with information on Lingham-Bailey’s location is asked to contact Delaware State Police by calling (302)-633-3821, or visiting the Delaware State Police tip website.

