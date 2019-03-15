More News:

March 15, 2019

Atlantic City serial shoplifter arrested six times in six days, sent to county jail

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Odd News
Harrah's AC outside Screenshot/Google Street View

A view of Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City.

An Atlantic City man was arrested this week for shoplifting six times in six days, including four arrests in a two-day span.

Jason Reiner, 43, faces multiple charges of shoplifting and defiant trespassing, according to a release Friday from the Atlantic City Police Department.

Reiner was most recently arrested Thursday at the Atlantic City Tanger Outlets, when he allegedly was spotted running away from the outlet stores carrying a purse, which police later learned was stolen from the Coach outlet store.

Incredibly, Reiner had been arrested just three hours earlier for allegedly shoplifting sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut outlet at Tanger. He was processed and released with a court date set.

Because Reiner had been arrested twice the day before for shoplifting, and also on March 10 and March 12, authorities remanded Reiner to Atlantic County Justice Facility.

On Wednesday, Reiner was arrested at 12:20 a.m. inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for allegedly stealing sweatshirts from a gift shop, according to police. He arrested again that evening for allegedly stealing a purse from a Michael Kors outlet store.

Reiner was arrested on March 10 after police said he attempted to steal an I-Robot vacuum from Harrah’s Hotel and Casino, police said. He was arrested March 12 by the Hamilton Township Police Department.

According to police, Reiner has a lengthy criminal history predating this recent string of arrests.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Odd News Atlantic City Theft Police Shoplifting

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved