Rosario Dawson confirms she and N.J. Sen. Cory Booker are in a relationship

It's officially official: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who declared his candidacy for president last month, is in a relationship with actress Rosario Dawson.



While accosted by a TMZ paparazzi at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Dawson confirmed the rumored relationship, adding, "He's a wonderful human being. He's good to spend some time with together when we can."

TMZ then asked Dawson if she the pair would go the route of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez by getting engaged soon.

"I'm just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much and is brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

While Dawson's candor was unexpected, news of the actual relationship isn't quite a surprise. Shortly after joining the 2020 U.S. presidential election race, Booker told morning talk show "The Breakfast Club" that he was dating someone special, adding, "I got a boo."

During the interview Dawson also pointed out her purse, which had a Booker campaign pin on it. The actress was a strong advocate of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary election, and she told TMZ she thinks Booker would make a good president.

Dawson has been active in politics and grassroots work during her time in the public eye. She is the co-founder of Voto Latino, a civic media organization aimed at empowering Latinos in the U.S. to become leaders and "create a future of their choosing," the organization's website reads.

Though Dawson did not say anything remotely related to getting married anytime soon, many on Twitter were already ready to welcome her as the potential first lady. Others were just unsure how Booker managed to pull it off.

















Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.