Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to charge stemming from May Uber arrest

Former Phillies star Lenny Dykstra pleaded guilty Friday to a petty disorderly persons offense, nearly 10 months after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a New Jersey Uber driver with a weapon.

Dykstra was sentenced to pay fines, and ordered to have no contact with the Uber driver in question, according to the Bridgewater Courier News.

Dykstra, who’s had a tumultuous time post-baseball, also had numerous drugs in his possession when he was arrested in Linden Township, New Jersey, last May.

The Uber driver told police Dykstra allegedly held a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him because the driver refused to change the destination of the ride.

At the time, Dykstra was charged with making terroristic threats and several drug offenses, but Union County Superior Court Judge Lisa Miralles Walsh granted a motion Friday to suppress the evidence, ruling police’s search of the bags was not justified, the Courier News reported.

Dykstra chimed in on the court's ruling on social media Friday afternoon, linking to a version of The Crickets' "I Fought The Law" with an altered chorus:

Good one, Lenny.

It’s already been a chaotic 2019 for Dykstra. Just last month, the former outfielder was painted as a “menace” by his neighbors in Linden, allegedly piling trash outside his residence and operating a quasi-boarding house with several people coming and going from the residence.

Dykstra served six months in prison back in 2012 when he looted his own mansion after declaring bankruptcy, and he was charged with stealing jewelry from a porn star in 2015.

The California native played eight of his 12 Major League Baseball seasons with the Phillies, and was named an All-Star three times during his time in Philadelphia.

