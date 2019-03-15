More News:

March 15, 2019

Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to charge stemming from May Uber arrest

The former Phillies slugger was ordered to pay fines, and barred from contacting the driver

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Celebrities
Lenny Dykstra Mugshot Source/Linden Township Police Department

Lenny Dykstra, 55, arrested in Linden Township on charges that he threatened an Uber driver and had drugs in his possession.

Former Phillies star Lenny Dykstra pleaded guilty Friday to a petty disorderly persons offense, nearly 10 months after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a New Jersey Uber driver with a weapon.

Dykstra was sentenced to pay fines, and ordered to have no contact with the Uber driver in question, according to the Bridgewater Courier News.

Dykstra, who’s had a tumultuous time post-baseball, also had numerous drugs in his possession when he was arrested in Linden Township, New Jersey, last May.

The Uber driver told police Dykstra allegedly held a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him because the driver refused to change the destination of the ride.

At the time, Dykstra was charged with making terroristic threats and several drug offenses, but Union County Superior Court Judge Lisa Miralles Walsh granted a motion Friday to suppress the evidence, ruling police’s search of the bags was not justified, the Courier News reported.

Dykstra chimed in on the court's ruling on social media Friday afternoon, linking to a version of The Crickets' "I Fought The Law" with an altered chorus:

Good one, Lenny.

It’s already been a chaotic 2019 for Dykstra. Just last month, the former outfielder was painted as a “menace” by his neighbors in Linden, allegedly piling trash outside his residence and operating a quasi-boarding house with several people coming and going from the residence.

Dykstra served six months in prison back in 2012 when he looted his own mansion after declaring bankruptcy, and he was charged with stealing jewelry from a porn star in 2015.

The California native played eight of his 12 Major League Baseball seasons with the Phillies, and was named an All-Star three times during his time in Philadelphia.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Celebrities Linden Sentencing Uber Harassment Phillies New Jersey Lenny Dykstra Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved