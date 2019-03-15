More News:

March 15, 2019

Alleged sexual assault victim claims she was married underage at Philadelphia mosque

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Sexual Assaults
mosque kingsessing Google Maps/Google

Kingsessing's Masjid Uthman Dan Fodiyo mosque is under investigation for allegedly conducting a marriage between a 14-year-old girl and an adult man. The alleged victim claimed she and her 10-year-old sister were sexually assaulted.

An alleged victim of sexual assault claims a mosque in Philadelphia conducted her marriage to an adult man when she was underage.

The allegation has police investigating whether childhood weddings are being conducted at the Masjid Uthman Dan Fodiyo mosque on the 4800 block of Paschall Avenue in Kingsessing.

RELATED: Streets Department worker arrested in string of South Philly sexual assaults | 

The girl, now 17, said she was married there at age 14 to a man named Rajmann Sanders, 6ABC reported. Sanders is reportedly twice the age of the girl, who made the claims of sexual assault in a video publicly posted to Facebook two weeks ago.

In the video, the alleged victim claimed that Sanders began sexually assaulting her and her 10-year-old sister shortly after the marriage began. She also says the mosque worked to cover up the assaults and "everything was swept under the rug."

Sanders is charged with more than a dozen offenses, including rape and indecent assault. He is currently behind bars as the victims are placed in the protective custody of the Department of Human Services. One complaint, 6ABC reported, said Sanders threatened to shoot one of the girls during an assault.

Police have issued search warrants at the mosque and at the home of one of the mosque's leaders. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Sexual Assaults Philadelphia Investigations Mosque Kingsessing Child Abuse Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved