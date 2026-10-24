Delaware Renaissance Faire opens Halloween weekend with knight battles and trick-or-treating

Kids can go trick-or-treating while knights battle in steel armor at the Delaware Renaissance Faire’s Halloween opening weekend. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Firebase Lloyd in Townsend, Delaware.

Called Halloweekend, the two-day event includes themed costume contests and performances by the acrobatic duo Topsy Turvy, which appears only during opening weekend. Other entertainment includes music, comedy and sword-fighting shows.

Armored Combat Worldwide will present live battles, while the Daly Riders will demonstrate horseback archery and catching rings on lances. Attendees can also try archery, axe throwing and dagger tossing, or challenge a knight at the Proving Grounds.

A scavenger hunt and a role-playing game send participants on quests throughout the faire. Families can also browse craft vendors, watch blacksmithing and pottery demonstrations, or take a break with games and coloring pages at the Gaming Glen.

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Food for sale will include turkey legs, Scotch eggs and hot dogs, with vegan and gluten-free options also planned. The pub will sell alcoholic beverages with I.D. required. Outside food and beverages are not allowed.

Single-day tickets are available online and are valid for the selected date. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth, plus online fees. Children under 5 enter free. Tickets will also be sold at the gate if that day has not sold out.

Costumes are encouraged but optional. The faire takes place rain or shine, and parking is free. Much of the site has grassy, uneven ground and unpaved paths. Organizers describe it as only partially wheelchair accessible.

Dates: Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Firebase Lloyd

Parking entrance: 375 Saw Mill Branch Road, Townsend, DE 19734

Admission: Adults $25; youth $10; children under 5 free. Online ticket fees apply.

Tickets: delafaire.com/tickets

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