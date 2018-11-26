Devil's Den kicks off the holiday season with annual fireplace party

South Philly's Devil's Den is getting ready for the cozy winter months ahead and marking the start of the season with its annual fireplace lighting party.



The gastropub's beloved double-sided fireplace will be lit up this weekend by Devil's Den owner Erin Wallace, launching a day-long party of food and drink specials for brunch and dinner.

Brunch will be served through 3 p.m., including some ideal hibernation dishes like short rib hash and eggs diablo. For dinner there will be more winter specials, including a braised pork shank and flaming hot calamari. Devil's Den will also focus on new seasonal drafts and cocktails this Saturday. There are no less than seven seasonal cocktails on the menu, including cranberry apple sangria, hot cider and an apple brandy champagne. For beer, there are six drafts, including the Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious – an apple brandy barrel-aged triple. See full drink special menus below. Drafts 2SP Smoked Helles Lager - Smoked Lager

Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious - Apple Brandy Barrel Aged Triple

Barren Hill Old Fashioned Jesus - Rye Barrel Aged Belgian Dark Ale

Rogue Dead & Dead - Rogue Dead Guy Whiskey Aged Rogue Dead Guy Ale

Sly Fox Caskmates IPA - Jameson Caskmates Barrel Aged Imperial IPA - Smoked Lager- Apple Brandy Barrel Aged Triple- Rye Barrel Aged Belgian Dark Ale- Rogue Dead Guy Whiskey Aged Rogue Dead Guy Ale- Jameson Caskmates Barrel Aged Imperial IPA

Cocktails

Seasonal Sangria - Cranberry Apple Sangria

Hot Apple Cider - Add your Favorite Shot of Liquor, We suggest Toasted Caramel Whiskey or a Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition

Caskmates Coffee - Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, Bailey’s Irish Cream,La Colombe Coffee, Fresh Whipped Cream

Winter Is Coming - Copper & King Apple Brandy, Agave Maple Syrup, Champagne

Hay Ride - Absolut Vanilla, Cinnamon, Hot Apple Cider

Ginger in the City - Toasted Caramel Whiskey, Austin Original Cider, Ginger Beer

Keep Summer Alive - Absolut Lime, Muddled Cucumber & Lime, Club Soda