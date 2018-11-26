More Events:

November 26, 2018

Devil's Den kicks off the holiday season with annual fireplace party

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
stock image of beers Photo by rawpixel/ on Unsplash

South Philly's Devil's Den is getting ready for the cozy winter months ahead and marking the start of the season with its annual fireplace lighting party.

The gastropub's beloved double-sided fireplace will be lit up this weekend by Devil's Den owner Erin Wallace, launching a day-long party of food and drink specials for brunch and dinner.

RELATED: A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park

Brunch will be served through 3 p.m., including some ideal hibernation dishes like short rib hash and eggs diablo. For dinner there will be more winter specials, including a braised pork shank and flaming hot calamari.

Devil's Den will also focus on new seasonal drafts and cocktails this Saturday. There are no less than seven seasonal cocktails on the menu, including cranberry apple sangria, hot cider and an apple brandy champagne. For beer, there are six drafts, including the Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious – an apple brandy barrel-aged triple.

See full drink special menus below.

Drafts

2SP Smoked Helles Lager - Smoked Lager 
Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious - Apple Brandy Barrel Aged Triple 
Barren Hill Old Fashioned Jesus - Rye Barrel Aged Belgian Dark Ale 
Rogue Dead & Dead - Rogue Dead Guy Whiskey Aged Rogue Dead Guy Ale
Sly Fox Caskmates IPA - Jameson Caskmates Barrel Aged Imperial IPA

Cocktails

Seasonal Sangria - Cranberry Apple Sangria
Hot Apple Cider - Add your Favorite Shot of Liquor, We suggest Toasted Caramel Whiskey or a Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition
Caskmates Coffee - Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, Bailey’s Irish Cream,La Colombe Coffee, Fresh Whipped Cream
Winter Is Coming - Copper & King Apple Brandy, Agave Maple Syrup, Champagne
Hay Ride - Absolut Vanilla, Cinnamon, Hot Apple Cider
Ginger in the City - Toasted Caramel Whiskey, Austin Original Cider, Ginger Beer
Keep Summer Alive - Absolut Lime, Muddled Cucumber & Lime, Club Soda

Festivities begin Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. and last through closing at 2 a.m.

Annual Fireplace Lighting Party

Saturday, December 1
Devil's Den
1148 S. 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Marielle Mondon
marielle@phillyvoice.com

