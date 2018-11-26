Devil's Den kicks off the holiday season with annual fireplace party

November 26, 2018
South Philly's Devil's Den is getting ready for the cozy winter months ahead and marking the start of the season with its annual fireplace lighting party.
The gastropub's beloved double-sided fireplace will be lit up this weekend by Devil's Den owner Erin Wallace, launching a day-long party of food and drink specials for brunch and dinner.
Brunch will be served through 3 p.m., including some ideal hibernation dishes like short rib hash and eggs diablo. For dinner there will be more winter specials, including a braised pork shank and flaming hot calamari.
Devil's Den will also focus on new seasonal drafts and cocktails this Saturday. There are no less than seven seasonal cocktails on the menu, including cranberry apple sangria, hot cider and an apple brandy champagne. For beer, there are six drafts, including the Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious – an apple brandy barrel-aged triple.
See full drink special menus below.
Seasonal Sangria - Cranberry Apple Sangria
Hot Apple Cider - Add your Favorite Shot of Liquor, We suggest Toasted Caramel Whiskey or a Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition
Caskmates Coffee - Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, Bailey’s Irish Cream,La Colombe Coffee, Fresh Whipped Cream
Winter Is Coming - Copper & King Apple Brandy, Agave Maple Syrup, Champagne
Hay Ride - Absolut Vanilla, Cinnamon, Hot Apple Cider
Ginger in the City - Toasted Caramel Whiskey, Austin Original Cider, Ginger Beer
Keep Summer Alive - Absolut Lime, Muddled Cucumber & Lime, Club Soda
Festivities begin Saturday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. and last through closing at 2 a.m.
