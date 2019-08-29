More Events:

To celebrate 80th anniversary, Di Bruno Bros. to throw grand opening party for Alimentari

The Italian cafe is located on the second floor at 1730 Chestnut St.

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse opening wine and pizza cafe on second floor Courtesy of/Di Bruno Bros.

Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse opening Alimentari, wine and pizza cafe on second floor.

Di Bruno Bros. will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a grand opening party for Alimentari, an Italian cafe and bar located upstairs at its store near Rittenhouse Square.

There, guests will be able to enjoy Roman-style pizza, panuozzi, Aperol spritzes, natural wines, a mozzarella bar and more.

Alimentari is located on the second floor of Di Bruno Bros. in RittenhouseCourtesy of/Di Bruno Bros.

Alimentari is located on the second floor of Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse. The cafe serves Roman pizza and more.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Di Bruno Bros. will host an open house at Alimentari, where attendees can watch cooking demonstrations and learn how to recreate pairings and dishes at home using ingredients found downstairs.

The party, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is free to attend but guests must RSVP online.

Alimentari Open House

Tuesday, Sept. 10
6-8:30 p.m. | RSVP needed
Di Bruno Bros.
1730 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

