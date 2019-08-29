To celebrate 80th anniversary, Di Bruno Bros. to throw grand opening party for Alimentari

Di Bruno Bros. will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a grand opening party for Alimentari, an Italian cafe and bar located upstairs at its store near Rittenhouse Square.

There, guests will be able to enjoy Roman-style pizza, panuozzi, Aperol spritzes, natural wines, a mozzarella bar and more.

Courtesy of/Di Bruno Bros. Alimentari is located on the second floor of Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse. The cafe serves Roman pizza and more.

Alimentari, where attendees can watch

cooking demonstrations and learn how to recreate

pairings and dishes at home using ingredients found downstairs.



On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Di Bruno Bros. will host an open house at

The party, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is free to attend but guests must RSVP online.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

6-8:30 p.m. | RSVP needed

Di Bruno Bros.

1730 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



