To celebrate 80th anniversary, Di Bruno Bros. to throw grand opening party for Alimentari

August 29, 2019
Di Bruno Bros. will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a grand opening party for Alimentari, an Italian cafe and bar located upstairs at its store near Rittenhouse Square.
There, guests will be able to enjoy Roman-style pizza, panuozzi, Aperol spritzes, natural wines, a mozzarella bar and more.
The party, which will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is free to attend but guests must RSVP online.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
6-8:30 p.m. | RSVP needed
Di Bruno Bros.
1730 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
