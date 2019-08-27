More Events:

August 27, 2019

You can help Philabundance by drinking gin this September

Pay-what-you-wish gin cocktails will be sold at four restaurants

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
The Revivalist Gin from Chester County, Pennsylvania sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

The Revivalist collection of botanical gins.

You may think you hate gin, but it's time to give the spirit another try. Not all gin tastes like a Christmas tree.

Actually, some pretty great gin comes from the area, like Philadelphia Distilling's Bluecoat Gin and Revivalist Spirits' collection of botanical gins from Chester County, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Evil Genius creates beer using Sheetz blueberry muffins

One of the Revivalist gins, Dragon Dance, is jalapeño-infused and "will change your conception of gin forever," according to its online description.

This September, you'll be able to order the Fire & Ice cocktail with Dragon Dance, lime cordial and basil leaves, as well as the Autumn Apple Spice cocktail with Revivalist's Harvest Expression, ginger beer and apple cider to benefit Philabundance.

The pay-what-you-wish gin cocktails will be sold on weekends at select BYO restaurants in Philadelphia with proceeds going to the hunger relief organization.

Participating restaurants include: 

Elwood in Fishtown (Sept. 6-7)
Branzino in Rittenhouse (Sept. 13-14)
On Point Bistro in Point Breeze (Sept. 20-21)
Chlöe in Old City (Sept. 27-28)

So leave that bottle of wine at home and try something new – it's for a good cause.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Restaurants Philabundance Fundraising

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

After being cut himself, Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows how tough this week can be
Doug Pederson - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Weather

Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter
Philly snow farmers almanac

Opioids

Penn, Yale researchers looking at opioid use disorder under a different light
penn yale opioid use center

Fantasy football

Five fantasy football questions about the Eagles
Carson Wentz 2 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Television

Mary J. Blige to produce 'Philly Reign' TV series about drug queenpin Thelma Wright
Mary J Blige main

Festivals

Details on 'Site/Sound: Revealing the Rail Park,' a free art show and festival this fall
Carroll - Rail Park Phase One

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved