You can help Philabundance by drinking gin this September

You may think you hate gin, but it's time to give the spirit another try. Not all gin tastes like a Christmas tree.

Actually, some pretty great gin comes from the area, like Philadelphia Distilling's Bluecoat Gin and Revivalist Spirits' collection of botanical gins from Chester County, Pennsylvania.

One of the Revivalist gins, Dragon Dance, is jalapeño-infused and "will change your conception of gin forever," according to its online description.

This September, you'll be able to order the Fire & Ice cocktail with Dragon Dance, lime cordial and basil leaves, as well as the Autumn Apple Spice cocktail with Revivalist's Harvest Expression, ginger beer and apple cider to benefit Philabundance.

The pay-what-you-wish gin cocktails will be sold on weekends at select BYO restaurants in Philadelphia with proceeds going to the hunger relief organization.



Participating restaurants include:

• Elwood in Fishtown (Sept. 6-7)

• Branzino in Rittenhouse (Sept. 13-14)

• On Point Bistro in Point Breeze (Sept. 20-21)

• Chlöe in Old City (Sept. 27-28)

So leave that bottle of wine at home and try something new – it's for a good cause.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.