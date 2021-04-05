Upper Darby police looking for missing couple; boyfriend's car found on fire in Philly

A 21-year-old Upper Darby woman and her boyfriend remain missing nearly a week after they were last seen at a laundromat in Lansdowne.



Dianna Brice, left K Laundry, located at 544 Church Lane, around 1 p.m. March 30 with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith. Brice had been there with her mother.

Around 5:30 p.m., police found Smith's car in flames near 59th and Florence streets in Southwest Philadelphia. Investigators determined Brice and Smith were not with the car.



Upper Darby police later received a missing endangered person report for Brice.

Witnesses who saw the Smith's Ford Fusion in flames said the driver's side door was open and no one appeared to be in the area of the car, according to CBS3.

Both Brice and Smith's cell phones have been turned off since Tuesday.

Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, told 6ABC that Brice and Smith had had an argument before the couple went missing. Her daughter, who appeared distressed while at the laundromat, never came home, Cellini said.

Brice has a child and is 14 weeks pregnant. She requires daily medication for a serious medical condition. Her family has hired a private investigator.

"She has a 4-year-old son that keeps asking me, 'Where's my mommy,'" Cellini told 6ABC.

Authorities described Brice as about 4-foot-11 and 190 pounds. She has a small, black heart tattoo on her right hand, a Mickey Mouse glove with the letters "AJ" on her left forearm and roses on her left shoulder and right ankle. She has the word "NANNY" tattooed on her left shoulder and the phrase "My Brother's Keeper" on her chest.

Brice was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeve T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a pair of UGG slides.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dianna Brice or Justin Smith is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Detective Division at (610) 734-7677.