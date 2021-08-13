Dîner en Blanc 2021: Here's a look at the dinner party in Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia's Dîner en Blanc returned on Thursday, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's top secret location for the outdoor party, where everyone wears white, was revealed to be Rittenhouse Square.

Nearly 3,000 people turned out in elegant outfits, with tables, chairs, picnics, table decor and flowers, for the ninth edition of Dîner in Blanc. The night included music, entertainment, photo stations and sparklers.

To comply with the city's newest guidelines, attendees were required to wear a mask while not seated at their assigned tables.



Check out photos from this year's celebration below.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Guests wait at designated spots around the city until the 6:30 p.m. phone call, which tells them the location of Diner en Blanc, in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jennifer Ruggiano, Rania Ruggiano, Amanda Spino and Brando Giordano from South Philly wait at the Kimmel Center for the call to head to Rittenhouse Square for the annual Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice This year marked the ninth time Melanie Highbloom and Danielle Storms attended Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia. The 2021 edition of the event took place in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Kia Crittenden-Ward and Shirley and Bruce Kramer wave their white napkins, which signals the start of dinner, at Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Karanja Patterson places a feather on the centerpiece she bought for her 2021 Diner en Blanc table on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Stacey Woodson carries a bouquet from Petit Jardin en Ville. Attendees could order arrangements from the florist to adorn their tables at Diner en Blanc in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Dara Gans carries dinner, which she pre-ordered from Feast Your Eyes, to eat at Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Natalie Torriero cools off with a personal fan at Diner en Blanc in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Sandy Brown and Ian Michael Crumm at Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Hundreds of volunteers – including Fernando Valle, Katerina Zalalas, Dominique Fiorentino and Andrianna Acosta – work behind the scenes to ensure Diner en Blanc runs smoothly. The 2021 version of the outdoor dinner party took place on Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.