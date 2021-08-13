More Culture:

August 13, 2021

Dîner en Blanc 2021: Here's a look at the dinner party in Rittenhouse Square

People dressed in all-white enjoyed a meal together in the public park

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Melanie Romano and Jordyn Bubak hold sparklers party at Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

Philadelphia's Dîner en Blanc returned on Thursday, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's top secret location for the outdoor party, where everyone wears white, was revealed to be Rittenhouse Square.

Nearly 3,000 people turned out in elegant outfits, with tables, chairs, picnics, table decor and flowers, for the ninth edition of Dîner in Blanc. The night included music, entertainment, photo stations and sparklers.

To comply with the city's newest guidelines, attendees were required to wear a mask while not seated at their assigned tables.

Check out photos from this year's celebration below.

Guests wait at designated spots around the city until the 6:30 p.m. phone call, which tells them the location of Diner en Blanc, in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Jennifer Ruggiano, Rania Ruggiano, Amanda Spino and Brando Giordano from South Philly wait at the Kimmel Center for the call to head to Rittenhouse Square for the annual Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


This year marked the ninth time Melanie Highbloom and Danielle Storms attended Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia. The 2021 edition of the event took place in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Kia Crittenden-Ward and Shirley and Bruce Kramer wave their white napkins, which signals the start of dinner, at Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Karanja Patterson places a feather on the centerpiece she bought for her 2021 Diner en Blanc table on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Stacey Woodson carries a bouquet from Petit Jardin en Ville. Attendees could order arrangements from the florist to adorn their tables at Diner en Blanc in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Dara Gans carries dinner, which she pre-ordered from Feast Your Eyes, to eat at Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Natalie Torriero cools off with a personal fan at Diner en Blanc in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Sandy Brown and Ian Michael Crumm at Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Hundreds of volunteers – including Fernando Valle, Katerina Zalalas, Dominique Fiorentino and Andrianna Acosta – work behind the scenes to ensure Diner en Blanc runs smoothly. The 2021 version of the outdoor dinner party took place on Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


Co-hosts and organizers of Diner en Blanc, Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran, pose at one of several photo stations at the annual Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.


