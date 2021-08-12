Taylor Swift, Pink among 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominees

Taylor Swift and Pink could be adding more hardware to their shelves in the near future, as both musicians are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this year.

Swift received four nominations, including for artist of the year. The music video to her hit song "Willow" was nominated for best pop video, best direction and best art direction. Pink's music video for her new hit "All I Know So Far" was nominated this year for best visual effects.



Swift released the music video for "Willow" last December alongside the debut of her ninth studio album, "Evermore." "Willow" was the Berks County native's seventh No. 1 song in the U.S. and third hit to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Swift has won 11 VMAs in her career. The singer-songwriter's most recent win came at last year's show when her music video for "The Man" won best direction.

Pink's "All I Know So Far" was released in May alongside the debut of her live album and its title track bearing the same name.

A new documentary titled "Pink: All I Know So Far" debuted on Amazon Prime Video in May, as well. The documentary followed the Doylestown, Bucks County native behind the scenes on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and showed how she balances life on the road as a performer, mom and wife. Her tour consisted of 156 shows in 18 countries during 2018 and 2019.

Pink has won seven VMAs in her career, with her most-recent win coming in 2017 when she was given the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The most nominations this year belong to Justin Bieber with seven. The 2021 MTV VMAs is set for Sept. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the best music videos of the year will be honored.

Fans can now vote on MTV's website for who they want to see win at next month's ceremony.

Below is a full list of the 2021 MTV VMA nominees.

Video of the Year

• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

•DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)

•Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

•Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

•Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

•The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the Year

• Ariana Grande

•Doja Cat

•Justin Bieber

•Megan Thee Stallion

•Olivia Rodrigo

•Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

• 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”

•Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

•BTS: “Dynamite”

•Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

•Dua Lipa: “Levitating”

•Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

Best New Artist

• 24kGoldn

•Giveon

•The Kid Laroi

•Olivia Rodrigo

•Polo G

•Saweetie

Push Performance of the Year

• Wallows: "Are You Bored Yet?"

•Ashnikko: "Daisy"

•Saint Jhn: "Gorgeous"

•24kGoldn: "Coco"

•JC Stewart: "Break My Heart"

•Latto: "Sex Lies"

•Madison Beer: "Selfish"

•The Kid Laroi: "Without You"

•Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

•Girl in Red: "Serotonin"

•Fousheé: "My Slime"

•Jxdn: “Think About Me”

Best Collaboration

• 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”

•Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

•Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

•Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

•Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”

•Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner”

Best Pop Video

• Ariana Grande: “Positions”

•Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am”

•BTS: “Butter”

•Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

•Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”

•Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”

•Shawn Mendes: “Wonder”

•Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Best Hip-Hop Video

• Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

•Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

•Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)”

•Moneybagg Yo: “Said Sum”

•Polo G: “Rapstar”

•Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise”

Best Rock Video

• Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

•Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

•John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

•The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning”

•Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit”

•Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative Video

• Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”

•Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”

•Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”

•Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend”

•Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away”

•Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul”

Best Latin Video

• Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”

•Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

•Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

•Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)”

•Karol G: “Bichota”

•Maluma: “Hawái”

Best R&B Video

• Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl”

•Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

•Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

•Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”

•H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through”

•SZA: “Good Days”

Best K-pop Video

• (G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi”

•Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”

•BTS: “Butter”

•Monsta X: “Gambler”

•Seventeen: “Ready to love”

•Twice: “Alcohol-Free”

Video For Good

• Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

•Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”

•H.E.R.: “Fight For You”

•Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”

•Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

•Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur”

Best Direction

• Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

•DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)”

•Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

•Taylor Swift: “Willow”

•Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise”

•Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack”

Best Cinematography

• Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl”

•Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am”

•Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

•Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy”

•Lady Gaga: “911”

•Lorde: “Solar Power”

Best Art Direction

• Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already”

•Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

•Lady Gaga: “911”

•Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

•Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend”

•Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Best Visual Effects

• Bella Poarch: “Build a B*tch”

•Coldplay: “Higher Power”

•Doja Cat & The Weeknd: “You Right”

•Glass Animals: “Tangerine”

•Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

•Pink: “All I Know So Far”

Best Choreography

• Ariana Grande: “34+35”

•BTS: “Butter”

•Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

•Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

•Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

•Marshmello & Halsey: “Be Kind”

Best Editing