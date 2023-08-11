Dock Street Brewing's newest beer is an Indian-inspired tart lime ale

August 11, 2023
On a hot summer day, locals in Agra or Dehli might enjoy a shikanji, a beverage sometimes called "Indian lemonade." Made with lemon or lime juice and spices like black pepper and cumin, the drink is native to northern India and Pakistan — but it's coming to Philadelphia next week through a special Dock Street Brewing Co. release.
Shikanji Gose, the brewery's latest beer, is a collaboration with the Indian food purveyor AAJI's, which sells spices and spreads at farmers markets and select shops in the Philadelphia region. Inspired by traditional shikanji, the gose is a 4% ABV tart lime ale brewed with fresh ginger, lime puree and juice, and black and Nepalese Timut peppercorns. It will be available on draft and in four-packs at both Dock Street locations starting Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Visitors to Dock Street South will get a little something extra in the form of a special AAJI's-inspired menu. From 5-8 p.m., the brewpub will serve a marinated chicken and feta pizza and a vegan pie, both baked with AAJI's flagship tomato lonsa, a spiced base or spread. Seared shrimp skewers, seasoned with AAJI's new Chum Chum spice, also will be available. AAJI's will be on site selling 8 ounce tubs of the lonsa and bottles of the spice on Wednesday evening.
AAJI's was founded in Philadelphia in 2021. Named after the matriarch of the family — "aaji" means "grandmother" in Marathi — the company launched with a lonsa based on her recipe. It is now sold in classic, spicy, garlic and spicy garlic varieties.
