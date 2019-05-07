Dog moms invited to bring their 'children' to happy hour at Goose Island

Mother's Day is this Sunday, but did you also know this weekend we celebrate National Dog Mom's Day?

The new holiday, started last year by a dating app for people with dogs, is coming up on Saturday, May 11.

Ahead of National Dog Mom's Day, Goose Island Brewhouse in Fishtown and the Pennsylvania SPCA are also celebrating all the dog "parents" out there.

On Thursday, dog moms – and sure, dog dads can come, too – are invited to bring their pets to the brewpub's beer garden for a happy hour event. Pups can play and make friends, while the grown ups drink.

The event celebrating dog moms will run 5 to 8 p.m.

The PSPCA is Goose Island's featured charity of the month, and this is one of several events being hosted throughout May.

On Tuesday, May 28, there will be another happy hour event. From 5 to 9 p.m. a portion of all proceeds will go to the nonprofit dedicated to preventing animal cruelty and rescuing animals.



A Day for Mutts & Their Moms

Thursday, May 9

5-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Goose Island Brewhouse

1002 Canal St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



