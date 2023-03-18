A doughnut topped with a pickle? Philly shop says it's just what St. Patrick's Day revelers need the day after

With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday, there's a solid chance a greater than normal portion of the population is nursing hangovers on Saturday. One city donut maker is here to ease people's pain with a twist on what some believe is a tried-and-true cure.

Dottie's Donuts has unveiled a pastry coated with a whiskey glaze, topped with a pickle slice and served with a shot of pickle juice on the side. It's a play on the pickleback shot, and the vegan doughnut shop will be serving it at its three Philly locations all weekend – good news for anyone participating in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day bar crawls because this hair-of-the-dog treat will be for sale Sunday, too.

"One morning, after a long night of enjoying some beverages, we came up with the idea to do a pickleback as a donut," Dottie's Donuts owner Jeff Poleon said Friday. "Truly was inspired by a hangover." The Dottie's team recreated that fateful night in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

While Poleon and the Dottie's crew came up with the idea to put a pickle on a doughnut, the concept of pairing whiskey and shot of pickle juice has been a thing for a few years now. Downing pickle juice specifically to prevent a hangover, or cure one the morning after, can be traced back to Poland, Russia and some Nordic countries.



Some will say the key to this cure is the sourness of the pickle brine, but in reality the saltiness is why this works. Hangovers symptoms are largely caused by dehydration. The salt in the pickle juice causes a person's body to retain water and helps restore electrolytes. Downing a sports drink will basically have the same effect, but Gatorade doesn't come with a doughnut.