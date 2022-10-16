DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Eagles-Cowboys SNF: $200 win bonus

This latest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is available for an NFL East clash on Sunday Night Football. If the team you choose wins, you will receive a $200 bonus.

Before the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys take the field on Sunday night, you can click here to unlock a bet $5, win $200 bonus opportunity with our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

The Eagles enter Sunday as the league's only undefeated team at 5-0 on the season. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite at home in prime time. The Cowboys are expected to have Cooper Rush under center, though the return of Dak Prescott appears to be nearing.

Click here to unlock our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, which includes a 40-1 odds boost.

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code brings incredible value

Simply put, there is no larger odds boost available for NFL Week 6 than this 40-1 odds boost from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors who register via the links on this page will activate the bet $5, win $200 promo, which can be applied to Eagles-Cowboys. This is a huge offer, as it is an exponentially cheaper way to pick up a $200 bonus than by placing a standard moneyline bet outside of the promo.

The Eagles are a -255 moneyline favorite entering Sunday night. That means it would usually take a wager of $510 to earn $200 in a Philadelphia win. Even if you were to choose to bet on the Cowboys (+215), it would take a wager of roughly $93 to earn a $200 win. Instead, you can put up just $5 on the team of your choice and secure a $200 bonus, a cash profit, and your initial stake back if your team wins.

How to sign up with the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code

New players who sign up for our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer will have the chance to bet $5, win $200 on the team of their choice. Signing up only takes a few minutes when you complete the following steps:

Click here to unlock the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Enter the required information to set up an account. Select a deposit method from the list of available options. Add at least $5 to your account. Place a $5+ moneyline wager on the Eagles or Cowboys.

If your team wins the game, you will secure a $200 bonus in site credit. This will appear in your account as eight $25 free bets, which you can use on other NFL, MLB, and NHL games just to name a few.

NFL stepped up same game parlay

One of the most popular in-app promos in legal online sports betting has returned for another NFL Sunday. Bettors can opt-into the NFL stepped up same game parlay promo to earn a profit boost on any qualifying same game parlay wager.

All same game parlay bets must consist of three or more legs with minimum odds of -300 on longer. A three-leg parlay will earn a 20% profit boost, while one with ten or more legs will secure a 100% profit boost to use on the parlay bet.

Bet $5, win $200 if your team wins on Sunday Night Football when you activate our DraftKings Sportsbook promo code here.