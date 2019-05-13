Drake reverse-cursed Philly by wearing Sixers shorts for Game 7

The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended in excruciating fashion on a series doinks that went the Raptors' way, unlike the Eagles' wildcard game against the Chicago Bears in January.

There's not much you can really say about getting a shot like that to fall. A picture, in this case, is worth a thousand tears. How appropriate that Toronto superfan Drake gladly shared it on Instagram.

The friendly beef between Drake and Joel Embiid over the course of this series was mildly amusing, but the rapper associated with Toronto's playoff misery ended up getting the last laugh in this one.