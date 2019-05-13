Drake reverse-cursed Philly by wearing Sixers shorts for Game 7

May 13, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended in excruciating fashion on a series doinks that went the Raptors' way, unlike the Eagles' wildcard game against the Chicago Bears in January.
There's not much you can really say about getting a shot like that to fall. A picture, in this case, is worth a thousand tears. How appropriate that Toronto superfan Drake gladly shared it on Instagram.
The friendly beef between Drake and Joel Embiid over the course of this series was mildly amusing, but the rapper associated with Toronto's playoff misery ended up getting the last laugh in this one.
It appears Drake was well aware of his harmful influence on the Raptors' fortunes. In an Instagram story on Sunday night, he shared a video showing that he was wearing Allen Iverson-era Sixers shorts during Game 7. By supporting the Sixers, he tricked his curse into afflicting Philadelphia.
Drake was wearing 76ers shorts to curse them and have the Raptors win😂😅 pic.twitter.com/d3Wosi0n4W— gmb_e (@4pocketsfull6) May 13, 2019
The Raptors did their share of trolling the Sixers after the game. How about an animated Kawhi Leonard clawing and breaking the bell in Philadelphia? Ouch.
BALL GAME. SERIES WIN! pic.twitter.com/dFTpZ6Djy7— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 13, 2019
Philadelphia has a slew of questions to answer heading into an important offseason. The best fans can hope for is that the core of Sixers will be molded by the experience of such a loss and ensure that they can overcome these moments in the years to come.