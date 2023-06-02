6-year-old Drexel Hill singer to appear on 'America's Got Talent'

A 6-year-old singer-songwriter from Drexel Hill will show off her pipes on "America's Got Talent" next week.

Zoë Erianna will perform for the judges in the NBC talent competition's newest episode on Tuesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. Erianna, whose family calls her a "modern-day Shirley Temple," sings, plays the piano and writes her own music.

According to her website, Erianna has been interested in music since she was a baby. With her family's help, she began recording videos singing for her church's online service during the early days of COVID-19, then began piano lessons at the age of 4. She has since composed original instrumental pieces like "Butterfly in a Beautiful Garden," and songs with lyrics like "All We Need Is Love," released on Amazon Music and Spotify this week.

"America's Got Talent" kicked off its 18th season this week with a two-hour premiere that included a dancer in an inflatable dinosaur costume, a shadow puppeteer and the Mzansi Youth Choir, which received a "Golden Buzzer" that sent the group straight to live performances.

Erianna's episode will be available to stream on Peacock the day after its Tuesday night showing on NBC.

