More Events:

December 20, 2022

Make dumplings and wonton soup at a BYOB workshop on Christmas Day

The Dumpling Academy's cooking class will be offered at its new location in Center City

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cooking Classes
Dumpling Workshop Abhishek Sanwa Limbu/Unsplash

Learn to make dumplings and wonton soup at the Dumpling Academy this holiday season. Tickets are available for BYOB workshops, intended for groups of 10 or more.

Still need plans for this Sunday? From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Dumpling Academy is hosting a BYOB workshop that will teach participants how to make their own dumplings and wonton soup. 

Intended for groups of 10 or more, the class will take place at the academy's new location in Center City on Dec. 25 and additional dates in the new year. All tickets can be purchased using this form

MORE: Eat waffles in your PJs at White Dog Cafe's annual New Year's Day brunch

Participants can snack on dim sum before beginning the cooking demo, taught by the academy's expert dumpling maker, Yin. Ingredients will be provided, so all guests need to bring are containers to carry leftovers home. Those with food allergies should alert organizers before attending in order to ensure safety during the class. 

All participants must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination before arrival, and masks are recommended while taking the class. Each group will work at their own work station, rather than at a large group table. 

Tickets are $95 per adult and $50 per child aged 12 or younger. A minimum of 10 people are required to attend. Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite, though there is a transaction fee. 

For those who can't make it on Christmas Day, the Dumpling Academy is hosting dumpling and wonton workshops on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Lunar New Year. During Lunar New Year, participants can learn to make tang yuan, a traditional Chinese dessert made of rice balls served in hot broth or soup. 

BYOB Dumpling and Wonton Workshop

Dec. 25, 2022
11 a.m. until 2 p.m. | $95 for adults, $50 for kids
The Dumpling Academy
2401 Walnut St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cooking Classes Center City New Year's Eve Workshops Chinese Food Dumplings Lunar New Year Christmas Day New Year's Day Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Alleged gunmen who killed 2 people at Fourth of July cookout last year arrested in sweeping gang investigation
Gang related arrests

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Healthy Eating

Trying to eat more heart-healthy foods? Switch to the Mediterranean diet
Mediterranean diet

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 16 edition
122022JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
Spread Bagelry Cherry Hill NJ

Tours

Stroll through Philadelphia's past on a historic walking tour of Old City
Historic Philadelphia walking tour

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved