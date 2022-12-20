Make dumplings and wonton soup at a BYOB workshop on Christmas Day

Still need plans for this Sunday? From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Dumpling Academy is hosting a BYOB workshop that will teach participants how to make their own dumplings and wonton soup.

Intended for groups of 10 or more, the class will take place at the academy's new location in Center City on Dec. 25 and additional dates in the new year. All tickets can be purchased using this form.

Participants can snack on dim sum before beginning the cooking demo, taught by the academy's expert dumpling maker, Yin. Ingredients will be provided, so all guests need to bring are containers to carry leftovers home. Those with food allergies should alert organizers before attending in order to ensure safety during the class.

All participants must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination before arrival, and masks are recommended while taking the class. Each group will work at their own work station, rather than at a large group table.

Tickets are $95 per adult and $50 per child aged 12 or younger. A minimum of 10 people are required to attend. Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite, though there is a transaction fee.

For those who can't make it on Christmas Day, the Dumpling Academy is hosting dumpling and wonton workshops on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Lunar New Year. During Lunar New Year, participants can learn to make tang yuan, a traditional Chinese dessert made of rice balls served in hot broth or soup.

Dec. 25, 2022

11 a.m. until 2 p.m. | $95 for adults, $50 for kids

The Dumpling Academy

2401 Walnut St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19103