December 15, 2022

Eat waffles in your PJs at White Dog Cafe's annual New Year's Day brunch

The decades-long tradition will continue on Jan. 1 at locations in University City, Haverford, Wayne and Glen Mills

By Maggie Mancini
White Dog Cafe New Year's Day Brunch Courtesy of/Fearless Restaurants

Eat your first meal of the year in your pajamas during New Year's Day brunch at White Dog Cafe. The pup-themed breakfast spot is hosting its annual holiday tradition from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at its University City, Haverford, Glen Mills and Wayne locations.

White Dog Cafe, the breakfast and brunch chain in Philadelphia and Delaware County, is hosting its annual pajama party on New Year's Day. 

The pup-themed cafe is inviting guests to enjoy their first meal of 2023 in slippers and loungewear. Even the servers will be dressed in PJs for the holiday occasion. 

MORE: Travel back in time to 1770s Philadelphia with a holiday walking tour of Old City

In its 34th year, White Dog Cafe's New Year's Day Pajama Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Jan. 1. All four of its locations are participating — University City, Wayne, Haverford and Glen Mills. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be made here

"This is a tradition that is over three decades old and one that people enjoy," said Marty Grims, owner of White Dog and Fearless Restaurants. "Where else can you go to brunch on New Year's Day in your pajamas and have it not only be acceptable but encouraged." 

In early 2023, White Dog Cafe will open its fifth location in Chester Springs, its first foray into Chester County. 

For more information about New Year's Day brunch, check out White Dog Cafe's website for individual weekend brunch and seasonal menu offerings. 

New Year's Day Pajama Brunch

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
9 a.m. until 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
White Dog Cafe University City
3420 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

White Dog Cafe Wayne
200 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

White Dog Cafe Haverford
379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA 19041

White Dog Cafe Glen Mills
981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Maggie Mancini
