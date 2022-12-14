Travel back in time to 1770s Philadelphia with a holiday walking tour of Old City

The Museum of the American Revolution is using that quiet lull between Christmas and New Year's Eve to show visitors what the holidays were like on the home front during the Revolutionary War.

Festivities will run from Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31 with activities and events for people of all ages. Things kick off with a baroque folk musical performance from multi-instrumentalist Robert Mouland on Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum rotunda.

MORE: Toast the start of 2023 at a massive Xfinity Live! New Year's Eve party

Each day at 2 p.m., museum educators will take visitors out for a tour of Revolution-era Philadelphia, exploring Old City and its attractions to discuss the experiences of everyday people at the time. Stops include City Tavern, Independence Hall and Carpenters' Hall. Tour tickets are $34, or $45 including regular admission.

The museum is also hosting a meetup for kids and families on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Families will learn about Henry Knox, a senior general in the Continental Army and Washington's go-to chief of artillery, and his journey to Fort Ticonderoga during the winter of 1775. Kids are invited to take the lead in the program, but one adult must accompany any three children. Tickets are included with museum admission.

The museum's discovery center will transform into the winter of 1778, complete with frost-covered windows, logs piled by the fire, coats and cloaks. Families will learn about 1770s Philadelphia during the snowy winter months and how people celebrated the winter holidays.

Kids can make take-home crafts like tin-punch lanterns, cookie mold ornaments, paper snowflakes and "illuminations" inspired by artist Charles Willson Peale's window displays.

During this time, the museum will also continue collecting donations for its HomeFront Holiday Toy Drive. Visitors can contribute new or gently used toys to the donation bin in the museum's rotunda — no wrapping necessary. HomeFront works to help end the cycle of poverty by harnessing resources from the surrounding community.

Admission to the Museum of the American Revolution is $24 for adults, $19 for seniors and $13 for children ages 6-17. Kids five and under can enter free of charge. The museum will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m, and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. For the duration of its winter break programming, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Dec. 26-31, 2022

10 a.m. until 5 p.m. | Tickets and event prices vary

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106