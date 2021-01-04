More Sports:

January 04, 2021

The Eagles will have the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles NFL
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman

With their Week 17 loss to the Washington Football Team to cap off a truly wretched season, the Philadelphia Eagles will finish with a record of 4-11-1, and will hold the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The first 18 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft are as follows: 

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. New York Jets
  3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
  4. Atlanta Falcons
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Philadelphia Eagles
  7. Detroit Lions
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. New York Giants
  12. San Francisco 49ers
  13. Los Angeles Chargers
  14. Minnesota Vikings
  15. New England Patriots
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Las Vegas Raiders
  18. Miami Dolphins

The rest of the draft order will be determined by results in the playoffs.

MORE: Eagles 2021 opponents | Eagles 2021 draft picks

The Eagles currently have seven draft picks:

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles own pick 
 3Eagles' own pick 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 5From Cowboys 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 7Eagles' own pick 


They are also currently projected to receive a pair of sixth-round compensatory picks for the losses of Jordan Howard and Ronald Darby during 2020 free agency.

Jimmy Kempski
