The Eagles will have the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

With their Week 17 loss to the Washington Football Team to cap off a truly wretched season, the Philadelphia Eagles will finish with a record of 4-11-1, and will hold the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.





The first 18 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft are as follows:

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins

The rest of the draft order will be determined by results in the playoffs.

The Eagles currently have seven draft picks:

Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles own pick 3 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 5 From Cowboys 6 Eagles' own pick 7 Eagles' own pick



They are also currently projected to receive a pair of sixth-round compensatory picks for the losses of Jordan Howard and Ronald Darby during 2020 free agency.

