Philadelphia Eagles 2021 opponents

The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched last place in the NFC East, and as such, they'll have a last place schedule in 2021. Their 2021 opponents are already known, though the order in which they play them will be determined this offseason.

Here are the Eagles' 2021 opponents:

Eagles 2021 home games

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Football Team New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers San Francisco 49ers

Eagles 2021 road games

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Football Team Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos Detroit Lions

Also, it was recently reported that the NFL plans to expand the regular season to 17 games per team in 2021, though an official announcement on that might not come for months. So who would the Eagles play in that event? According to Albert Breer of SI, it would be the team with the corresponding divisional finish in the AFC East.

So, the Jets. It is yet to be determined where that game would take place.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader