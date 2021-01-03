Philadelphia Eagles 2021 opponents

January 03, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched last place in the NFC East, and as such, they'll have a last place schedule in 2021. Their 2021 opponents are already known, though the order in which they play them will be determined this offseason.
Here are the Eagles' 2021 opponents:
Eagles 2021 home games
Eagles 2021 road games
Also, it was recently reported that the NFL plans to expand the regular season to 17 games per team in 2021, though an official announcement on that might not come for months. So who would the Eagles play in that event? According to Albert Breer of SI, it would be the team with the corresponding divisional finish in the AFC East.
Re: 17-game slate, the inter-conference rotation for '21 ...— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 28, 2020
Full crossover: NFC East/AFC West, NFC North/AFC North, NFC South/AFC East, NFC West, AFC South.
1-game crossover (1 v. 1, 2 v. 2, etc.): NFC East/AFC East, NFC North/AFC West, NFC South/AFC South, NFC West/AFC North.
So, the Jets. It is yet to be determined where that game would take place.
