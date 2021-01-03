More Sports:

January 03, 2021

Report: Howie Roseman will return as Eagles GM in 2021

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Howie Roseman will return as the Philadelphia Eagles' general manager in 2021, according to a report from Jay Glazer of FOXSports. Glazer also notes that Pederson will return as well, which has already been widely reported.

"Doug Pederson, a couple of weeks ago, didn't look like (he was safe)," Glazer said. "He is going to have to make a bunch of changes on his staff."

In regard to Roseman, Glazer said, "He looked to be on the hot seat. He's not. He'll return to Philly as well."

Earlier in the week, we opined that there is little justification for allowing Roseman to continue as the GM, given the extreme failures of the organization over the last three offseasons. Instead, the Eagles are running it back with Roseman and Pederson, it seems, and if we're to read into Glazer's reporting, the problem was merely the assistant coaches. It'll be interesting to see how the team sells that line of thinking to the fan base, if indeed that is their tact.

MORE: Report: Wentz expected to request a trade from Eagles | Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Washington | Week 17 non-Eagles rooting guide: Tankapalooza

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Howie roseman Doug Pederson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Thinking back on 2020: These were my favorite dishes from local restaurants
Favorite dishes Philly restaurants 2020

Eagles

Week 17 non-Eagles rooting guide: Tankapalooza
010321TankWeek17

Illness

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the United States — here's what is known
New COVID-19 strain

Government

Pennsylvania to lift toughest COVID-19 restrictions as planned
Wolf January Restrictions

Eagles

Week 17 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Washington
Eagles-Washington-scrimmage_010320_usat

Holiday

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offering New Year's Eve ice skating
New Year's Eve ice skating

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved