January 03, 2021

Report: Carson Wentz expected to request a trade from the Eagles

Former second-overall pick wants out of Philly after relationship with Pederson has become 'fractured beyond repair'

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts talk with head coach Doug Pederson.

Carson Wentz is expected to request a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, according to a report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN, during a segment on NFL Countdown.

"Carson Wentz... his relationship with the Eagles is all but fractured," Mortensen said. "In fact, it is fractured. Wentz is expected to ask the Eagles for a trade that will help the Eagles to facilitate a trade (sic). The reaction of Jeffrey Lurie, the owner, will be vital. But right now, Wentz clearly wants out of Philadelphia and a fresh start somewhere else. That will be a big story in the offseason."

Here's the video:

UPDATE: More specifically, Wentz's relationship with Doug Pederson is fractured, per Mortensen: 

Per NFL Network, Indianapolis is a preferred spot.

UPDATE No. 2: Mortensen published a story about Wentz's desire to be traded.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts last month, still plans to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair, according to league sources.

The Eagles are aware of this potential development, but a team source tells ESPN that the organization's asking price for Wentz will be significant for the quarterback they selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Multiple teams are expected to have interest in trading for Wentz, including the Indianapolis Colts, whose coach Frank Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator in Philadelphia...

If it is determined that the relationship between Wentz and Pederson is indeed beyond repair, the plan will have to account for some salary cap maneuvers. Wentz and his representatives are willing to work with general manager Howie Roseman to facilitate a move out of Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN.

Two Sundays ago, a report from Adam Schefter emerged that Wentz wanted out of Philly if Jalen Hurts remained the Eagles' starter. The above reporting takes that premise to a new level, and the vague notion that Wentz's relationship with Pederson is fractured adds an intriguing layer to the situation, especially given reports yesterday suggesting that Pederson's job is safe.

In case you're looking for a primer on Wentz's contract and the feasibility of moving him, you can find that here.

Buckle up. The Eagles' 2021 offseason should be a bumpy ride.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

