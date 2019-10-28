More Sports:

October 28, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 draft picks

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles GM Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:

• The Eagles traded their fourth-round pick to the Browns for DE Genard Avery.

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles own pick 
 3Eagles' own pick 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 7Eagles' own pick 


Here are the Eagles' projected 2020 picks.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

