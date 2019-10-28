Philadelphia Eagles 2021 draft picks

October 28, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far there has been one:
• The Eagles traded their fourth-round pick to the Browns for DE Genard Avery.
|Round
|How acquired
|1
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|Eagles own pick
|3
|Eagles' own pick
|5
|Eagles' own pick
|6
|Eagles' own pick
|7
|Eagles' own pick
Here are the Eagles' projected 2020 picks.
