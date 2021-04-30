More Sports:

April 30, 2021

Eagles select Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams with 73rd pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Milton-Williams_043021_usat Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

See number 97 in the front row on the right? That's Milton Williams.

With the 73rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams.

Williams was a late riser as the draft approached, as he put up absolutely absurd testing numbers at his pro day. He is one of the best pure athletes in this draft. Spider chart: 

MORE: Updated Eagles 2021 NFL Draft board | Eagles select Alabama C/OG Landon Dickerson with 37th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

In 12 games in 2019, Williams had 59 tackles (9 for loss), and 5.5 sacks. In 10 games in 2020, he had 45 tackles (10 for loss) and 4.5 sacks. A highlight reel: 

Defensive tackle is something of an underrated need on this Eagles roster, as the depth chart currently looks like this: 

Eagles DTs 
DT Fletcher Cox T.Y. McGill Raequan Williams 
DT Javon Hargrave Hassan Ridgeway  


After Cox and Hargrave, the Eagles have an injury-prone Ridgeway, and a pair of fringe roster-worthy players in McGill and Williams. They need depth in the short term, and a starter, long-term. Williams could potentially give the Eagles snaps on the interior of the line, as well as on the edge.

In a comparatively bad DT class, Williams' selection in the third round is appropriate value. He may need some time to develop, but his athletic measurables are very intriguing.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Pickswise Eagles Draft Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' Round 2 mock draft roundup
043021Jeremiah-owusu-koramoah

Addiction

FDA looks to ban menthol cigarettes in order to curb smoking
menthol cigarettes ban

Food & Drink

Breweries collaborate on Memorial Day beer to raise money for Pennsylvania veterans organization
Pennsylvania breweries veterans beer

Eagles

Eagles first-round draft grade: DeVonta Smith
021420HowieRoseman

LGBTQ

Revamped Philly Pride moved to Labor Day weekend
Philly Pride

Entertainment

Friday movie nights outside the Bourse continues this May with new theme
Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved