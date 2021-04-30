Eagles select Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams with 73rd pick of 2021 NFL Draft

With the 73rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams.

Williams was a late riser as the draft approached, as he put up absolutely absurd testing numbers at his pro day. He is one of the best pure athletes in this draft. Spider chart:

In 12 games in 2019, Williams had 59 tackles (9 for loss), and 5.5 sacks. In 10 games in 2020, he had 45 tackles (10 for loss) and 4.5 sacks. A highlight reel:

Defensive tackle is something of an underrated need on this Eagles roster, as the depth chart currently looks like this:

Eagles DTs 1 2 3 DT Fletcher Cox T.Y. McGill Raequan Williams DT Javon Hargrave Hassan Ridgeway







After Cox and Hargrave, the Eagles have an injury-prone Ridgeway, and a pair of fringe roster-worthy players in McGill and Williams. They need depth in the short term, and a starter, long-term. Williams could potentially give the Eagles snaps on the interior of the line, as well as on the edge.



In a comparatively bad DT class, Williams' selection in the third round is appropriate value. He may need some time to develop, but his athletic measurables are very intriguing.

