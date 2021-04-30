More Sports:

April 30, 2021

Eagles select Alabama C/OG Landon Dickerson with 37th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Eagles selected Alabama Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson with the 37th pick.

With the 37th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Alabama interior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson started his college career at Florida State, but a slew of significant injuries and an unstable revolving door of positional coaches contributed to his decision to transfer to Bama to rejuvenate his career, which he did. 

He initially cracked the starting lineup at RG at Bama, but eventually moved to center, and was the 2020 Rimington Award winner, which is given out to the best center in college football.

Dickerson has a nasty disposition on the football field, and he is regarded as a tough, competitive player. The Eagles will value Dickerson's versatility, as he could be a solution either at center whenever Jason Kelce retires, or at left guard if Isaac Seumalo slides inside. It's also worth noting that right guard Brandon Brooks' name has been mentioned in trade talks, though moving his contract would be difficult.

If Dickerson didn't have his major injury red flags, he would have been a surefire first round pick, perhaps even top half of the first round, but he has an ACL tear in each knee, and two significant ankle injuries in his past. This is a high risk, high reward pick, and it's one that Eagles fans will be forced to have patience with, as there are no current starting opportunities on the interior of the Eagles' offensive line.

