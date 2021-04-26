Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft board

When personnel chief Andy Weidl and GM Howie Roseman are finished putting together the Philadelphia Eagles' draft board, it will typically include almost 200 players for the Birds to choose from on draft weekend.

Here, we'll put together our own smaller draft board, based on perceived scheme fit, team needs, personal preference, and things we've heard (not much this year), listed by round. As the draft progresses on Thursday and continues through the weekend, we'll cross off players as they come off the board, as we've done over the last few years. Bookmark, please.

We have three disclaimers:

Draft boards don't actually look like what we've laid out below. Duh. The Eagles will almost certainly draft multiple players that we missed below, as they do every year. The Eagles are among the most unpredictable teams to predict in the draft. I mean, if Eagles coaches and scouts watching from home were confused by picks last year, as was reported in the piece from The Athletic, what chance do I have at knowing what they'll do?

OK, now that we've sufficiently covered our butts, here's our 2021 Eagles draft board.

Trade up options Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State



• Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU: In 2019, Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards (21.2 YPC) and 20 TDs. He was clearly a better prospect than teammate Justin Jefferson, who went 22nd overall to the Vikings, had 1,400 receiving yards in 2020, and maybe should have been the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chase might not run in the low 4.3's and he's not 6'5, but he's plenty athletic, and he's certainly big enough for the NFL to be an X receiver. As far as his skill set goes, there isn't much to nitpick. He has great hands, he runs good routes, he's physical when beating press, he breaks tackles, and he can track the ball in the air. Despite being a legitimate star player, he'll also do the dirty work, and is thought of as a good blocker.

• Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: There are some who believe that Pitts is the best football player in this draft, however, he plays a position that is low on the importance scale. He'll still likely go top 5.



• Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: While there are concerns about Lance' level of competition and lack of experience, he has all the physical attributes you could want, from size, to speed, to arm strength. He also seems to be a good decision maker (one career INT), he's tough, he doesn't rattle easily, and he makes more than his share of off-schedule plays. Oh, and he's kinda fun to watch. On the downside, he'll be a work in progress, as he'll need to refine his accuracy, mechanics, and pocket presence at the next level.

Would the Eagles trade out of the sixth pick, only to trade back up for a quarterback? On the surface, that doesn't make much sense, but, I mean, neither does a lot of the things they do.

• Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: Coming out of high school, Fields committed to Penn State, decommitted to Penn State, enrolled at Georgia, and then transferred to Ohio State. He was a Heisman candidate for much of 2019 at OSU, when he threw 41 TDs vs. 3 INTs. Heading into 2020, Fields was thought of as a likely top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, as he remains that, of course, but some flaws in his game emerged in what was otherwise another strong season. He has ideal size, a big arm, accuracy to all parts of the field, and toughness. Fields was diagnosed as a child with epilepsy, a condition that is not thought to have affected him on the field.



Stick and pick at 12 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon



• Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: In Waddle's first four games before he got hurt on the opening kickoff in Game No. 5 against Tennessee, he had 25 catches for 557 yards (22.4 YPC) and 4 TDs, and was outpacing teammate DeVonta Smith. He is an explosive playmaking receiver who has been compared to Tyreek Hill, and can put points on the board in a blink. Like with Smith, there are size concerns.



• DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs in 2020, and won the Heisman Trophy. He also had a 21.5 yards per return average on 11 punt returns, including a TD. That elite production was nothing new for him. In 2019, Smith led Alabama in receiving yards and TDs, despite playing alongside Waddle, and a pair of first round picks in Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy. There are legitimate concerns about Smith's slight, 166-pound frame, but he he doesn't play small.

• Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama: Surtain possesses a prototype blend of size and athleticism, to go along with legit corner polish, being the son of former 11-year pro Patrick Surtain, Sr. He is also a willing participant in the run game, and a solid tackler. Like Waddle and Smith above, he would be a slam dunk pick at 12 if he's still available.

• Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina: Like Surtain, Horn has good size, and he is a physical press corner who could match up well against the league's bigger receivers. Also like Surtain, he has NFL bloodlines, as he is the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn (of cell phone celebration fame). Horn is battle tested, he's versatile, and South Carolina asked him to cover a wide variety of receivers and tight ends who will be playing in the NFL.

• Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon: Sewell at one time was considered a surefire top 5 pick. He won the Outland Trophy in 2019 for being the best lineman (offense or defense) in the country as a teenager, before opting out in 2020. For some reason, some have talked themselves out of Sewell. He'll still only be 20 years old when he's drafted, and while he is already an accomplished LT, he also has plenty of upside, at a premium position.



Draft at 12 if you can't trade back (AKA, bad scenarios) Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan Rashawn Slater, OT/OG, Northwestern Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/OG, USC



• Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: Paye came in at No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's freaks list prior to the start of the 2020 season. While Paye has elite athletic measurables and you can very easily see him dominating matchups on film, his production in the stat sheet his first three seasons at Michigan wasn't great, as he had 11.5 sacks in 28 career games. The Eagles believe that sacks in college translate to sacks in the pros, though it's worth noting that Rashan Gary was an athletic freak with pedestrian production, and my understanding is that the Eagles had him as a potential trade-up target in the 2019 draft, when he went 12th overall to the Packers.

• Rashawn Slater, OT/OG, Northwestern: Some believe that Slater's best fit in the NFL will be at guard, which maybe would have made sense had Jason Kelce retired and Isaac Seumalo moved to center. Eagles personnel chief Andy Weidl declined to say where the Eagles view Slater in the pros. Many believe Slater is a top 10 talent in this draft, so the Eagles would have to at least consider him at 12. However, if they drafted him, would there even be a starting job waiting for him his rookie season?



• Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/OG, USC: Vera-Tucker was a quality LG for USC before moving out to LT this season to replace 2020 first round pick Austin Jackson. The Eagles heavily value versatile offensive linemen, and with good reason, given the fact that they had an absurd number of starting OL combinations in 2020. Vera-Tucker's future in the NFL is likely at guard. He is thought of as a technician with good-not-great athleticism and strength, but who consistently simply wins his matchups.

Trade back from options from 12, or trade up options from 37 Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech



• Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami: Phillips is a former five-star prospect (No. 1 in the nation, according to some recruiting sites) who initially enrolled at UCLA, but suffered multiple injuries, plus a moped accident that severely damaged his wrist. He actually retired at one point. Phillips would eventually transfer to Miami and return to football, missing the 2019 season. In 10 games at Miami this season, with a lot to prove, Phillips had 45 tackles (15.5 for loss), 8 sacks, 3 batted passes, and an INT. He is long, athletic, and he plays hard, and has residual injury concerns.



• Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: Parsons is 6'3, 246 pounds, and he ran an unofficial 4.39 at Penn State's pro day. We don't know yet what Jonathan Gannon's defense will look like, but speculation is that it will look a lot like Mike Zimmer's in Minnesota. If so, the Eagles will need linebackers who are athletic in coverage, and can blitz the quarterback. Parsons can do it all. He's big, fast, he can cover, blitz, and he's solid against the run. He could make a difference in the Eagles' defense. The Eagles are not going to take him at 12, but if he somehow slid to the back end of the first round, the Eagles should should be looking to move up.

• Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame: Owusu-Koramoah is an undersized linebacker with impressive athleticism, who made Bruce Feldman's 2020 freaks list. He could probably also play some safety if he had to. Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork described Owusu-Koramoah as "like Davion Taylor but with instincts," which I think is perfect. I think he projects as a more appealing version of Jeremy Chinn.



• Greg Newsome, CB, Northwestern: Newsome is an outside corner with good length, who had an outstanding Pro Day, running an unofficial 4.38 40, vertical jumping 40 inches, and broad jumping over 10 feet, for a relative athletic score of 9.66. His fit with the Eagles is also intriguing in that he played a lot of off coverage at Northwestern, and it is believed that corners will be asked to do the same in Jonathan Gannon's scheme in Philadelphia.



• Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech: Farley had 4 INTs and 12 pass breakups for Virginia Tech in 2019, and some believe that he would have been the best cornerback prospect in the 2021 draft, if not for significant injury concerns. If he proves to be durable, Farley has an unmatched blend of size and athleticism in this class at CB.

Stick and pick at 37 Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida Teven Jenkins, OT/OG, Oklahoma State Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia



• Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: Before the start of the 2020 season, Bateman was a COVID opt out, who then opted back in and played five games for the Gophers. He was at one point not only thought of as a first-round pick, but a likely Eagles target in the first round, back when, you know, we didn't know the Eagles would go 4-11-1. Bateman's 2020 season was much like his first two seasons at Minnesota, in that he averaged just under 100 receiving yards per game. Bateman is no longer consistently being talked about as a first-round pick, and part of that is likely because he had been listed by Minnesota at 210 pounds, but as it turns out, he's only 190. So he doesn't have the good size we thought he did before. He's also not a burner, at least in comparison to some other guys in this class, but he is a good route runner who creates separation, he makes difficult body control catches, and he's a competitive runner after the catch.

• Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU: Marshall has ideal size (6'2, 205), and would probably make the most sense from a needs perspective as an X receiver to pair with Jalen Reagor as the Z. He was the third receiver in the pecking order at LSU behind Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in LSU's offense during their championship run in 2019, but he was still productive in his own right, catching 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. In 2020, with Jefferson off to the NFL and Chase opting out for the season, Marshall had a chance to shine, which he did, catching 48 passes for 731 yards (15.2 YPC) and 10 TDs in seven games. He was averaging about seven catches for 104 yards and 1.4 TDs per game, when he too decided to opt out for the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL draft. He is a big, strong receiver with good speed for a guy his size who can beat press coverage, win contested catches, and operate both from the outside and in the slot. He also has very good hands, and rarely drops passes.

• Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss: Moore had a monster 2020 season, making 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight TDs in just eight games. He is an explosive slot receiver who can make plays down the field, or on quick hitters as an extension of the run game. This is a loaded slot receiver draft, and the Eagles could stand to upgrade on Greg Ward, but would they take one this high?

• Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue: Moore is one of the best players in this draft from a pure "fun to watch" perspective. At 5'9, 180, he's a small receiver, but he breaks an inordinate number of tackles, and his explosiveness is obvious. In some ways he's a little reminiscent of Penn State's KJ Hamler, in that he's a small speed slot guy with durability concerns, but in my view he is a superior prospect because he has better hands. He was also incredibly productive in two years at Purdue on "per game" basis. In 20 career college games, he averaged 8.9 catches for 95.8 yards and 0.7 TDs. To note, Moore's 2019 season was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

• Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: Toney is a former quarterback who became something of a versatile piece in the Florida offense. His numbers over his four-year career (120-1590-12 as a receiver, 66-580-2 as a runner) aren't super impressive, but he is an explosive athlete that Florida used in a variety of ways.

• Teven Jenkins, OT/OG, Oklahoma State: Jenkins has plenty of game experience both at LT and RT, and also has a couple of starts under his belt at RG. He isn't an elite athlete, but his overpowering strength has become sort of legendary in the Oklahoma State weight room. Interesting Brandon Brooks replacement candidate, with positional versatility.



• Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: Rousseau had 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and then opted out in 2020. He's long (6'7) and gifted, but raw. He would be a high risk, high reward option. Most view Rousseau as a surefire first-round pick. We'll see. If he's there at 37, he'd probably be too enticing to pass up.

• Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest: In 2019, Basham had 57 tackles (18 for loss), 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles for Wake. He followed that up with five sacks and four(!) forced fumbles in just six games in 2020. At 6'3, 272, Basham is a thick, powerful rusher who gives off some Brandon Graham vibes, who plays on both sides, can also shift inside on obvious passing downs, and is a good run stopper. He also has a good repertoire of pass rush moves, and he's a high-energy player.

• Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa: Collins is a very intriguing player who could be a versatile piece in a creative defense at the next level, as a 6'5, 259-pound off-ball linebacker. You don't see many of those anymore, because in the NFL (and college football, for that matter) linebackers have to be able to cover more ground in the passing game than they used to. Collins is athletically gifted for his size, and he filled up the stat sheet in 2020 both as a traditional linebacker, and as a pass rusher. In 8 games, Collins had 54 tackles (7.5 for loss), 4 sacks, 4 INT (including 2 pick-sixes), 2 PBUs, and 2 forced fumbles.

• Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri: Bolton is a good all-around linebacker prospect, who can cover and tackle well. In 2019, he filled up the stat sheet, making 103 tackles (8.5 for loss), two INTs, and seven PBUs in 12 games. In 10 games in 2020, he had 95 tackles (eight for loss), a pair of sacks, and five PBUs. Some have Bolton as a first-round prospect. I don't see that. Too many teams will be size snobs, and at 5'11, 237, Bolton could still be there at pick 37.

• Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky: Davis has great size (6'3, 234) and speed (4.47 at his pro day), who racked up 102 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three INTs in 2020. He has been getting some first round buzz.

• Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia: Stokes is 6'1 and he ran a 4.29 40 at his pro day, so, you know, there's that. In 2020, he picked off four passes, returning two for scores. The knock on Stokes is that he is not a refined played, technique-wise, but if the Eagles like Jonathan Gannon's track record of getting defensive backs to meet their potential, then Stokes could be an interesting player worth considering because of his upside.

Trade back in Round 2, or trade up from Round 3 Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State Joe Tryon, DE, Washington Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State Asante Samuel, CB, Florida State Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF Richie Grant, S, UCF Jevon Holland, S, Oregon



• Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina: Williams is only 5'10, 212, but he's stout, with good vision to pick his way through holes, ability to break tackles, a little bit of a nasty streak, and enough juice to make things happen in open space when he gets into the clear. In 2020, he had 157 carries for 1140 yards (7.3 YPC) and 19 TDs. That's a TD for every 8.3 carries. He was also a factor in the passing game, as he has 25 receptions for 305 yards (an impressive 12.2 YPC for a RB) and 3 TDs.



• Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State: Davis' grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis. He's strong, nasty, and tough, with above average (though maybe not elite) athleticism.

• Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma: Humphrey served as Jalen Hurts' center at OU. He doesn't possess Jason Kelce's athleticism (nobody does), but he excels where Kelce struggled earlier in his career -- anchoring in pass protection, and getting movement in the run game with power and leverage.

• Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama: Dickerson started his college career at Florida State, but a slew of significant injuries (including an ACL tear) and an unstable revolving door of positional coaches contributed to his decision to transfer to Bama to rejuvenate his career, which he has. He initially cracked the starting lineup at RG, but eventually moved to center, and was the 2020 Rimington Award winner, which is given out to the best center in college football. The Eagles will value his versatility. Dickerson could be a solution either at center, or at guard if Isaac Seumalo slides inside. There are major injury red flags, as he has had two significant knee injuries, and two significant ankle injuries.

• Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa: Nixon is quick, powerful, instinctive, and productive. On the season (in 8 games), Nixon had 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Intriguing Round 3 option in an otherwise bad DT class.

• Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State: As a rotational DE in 2019, Oweh had 21 tackles, 5 sacks, and 2 FFs. As a starter in 2020, he didn't have a single sack in 7 games. But, he's 6'5, 257, and he ran a 4.37 40 at his pro day, lol. Oweh is a raw pass rusher who was effective winning just with his pure athleticism, but he'll have to develop a more diverse repertoire of pass rushing moves in the pros.

• Joe Tryon, DE, Washington: Tryon has good size at 6'5, 259. He has more power than speed, with (Andy throwback alert) a great competitive motor. He only played two seasons at Washington (and only one as a starter), and then he opted out of his junior year. As a sophomore in 2019, he had eight sacks and 12.5 TFLs in 12 games. On the one hand, he doesn't have an extensive body of work to evaluate, and he might have benefited by playing in 2020. That could scare some teams off. On the other hand, had he played well again as a junior, he'd probably be a first rounder, and could be a bargain for someone in Round 2.

• Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma: Perkins finished his OU career strongly, collecting 5.5 sacks and 10.5 TFLs in 6 games. He has some juice, he plays hard, and he's good against the run, despite being listed at just 253 pounds.

• Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State: Ideal size (6'3, 245) with coverage and pass-rushing ability.

• Asante Samuel, CB, Florida State: Samuel had a lot of PBUs in his FSU career (29 in 31 games), and he started to get a knack for picking off passes in his final season in 2020, when he nabbed three of them in eight games. But, he's only 5'10, 180. Obviously that's not ideal for an outside corner, but like his dad, he doesn't lack for confidence, and he played outside at FSU. The inside-outside traits could be useful early on if the Eagles have Darius Slay follow No. 1 receivers like he did in 2020.

• Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF: Robinson played inside and outside for UCF. Only 1 career INT, but is thought of as a tough, versatile player.

• Richie Grant, S, UCF: Grant is a well-rounded deep middle safety who had 10 INTs, 5 forced fumbles, and 17 pass breakups over the last 3 seasons for UCF. He also has 258 tackles over that span, leading the team in tackles both in 2018 and 2020.

• Jevon Holland, S, Oregon: Holland had 9 INTs and 10 pass breakups in 2018-2019, before opting out in 2020. He played a multitude of roles in the Ducks' defense, from slot corner, to deep safety, to dime linebacker. He also averaged 15.3 yards on 16 punt returns in 2019.

Round 3 Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee Alex Leatherwood, OT/OG, Alabama Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater Josh Meyers, C, Ohio State Robert Hainsey, OL, Notre Dame Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech Jay Tufele, DT, USC Payton Turner, DE, Houston Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh Jabril Cox, LB, LSU Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State



• Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M: Mond can run, he has a good arm, and he was respected as the leader of his team in college. That's good enough for me as a guy worth developing in Round 3.



• Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina: Carter averaged 8.0 yards per carry as a senior, carrying 156 times for 1256 yards and 9 TDs. He was also a productive receiver out of the backfield, as he had 82 career catches for 656 yards and 6 TDs. He also returned kicks, though he didn't have any return TDs. Despite being a part of UNC's offense for four years, Carter doesn't have a ton of mileage on him, as he has fewer than 600 touches over his four-year college career.

• Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis: As a player, Gainwell has some running back / slot receiver versatility, much like a number of other players coming out of Memphis in recent years, like Tony Pollard (Cowboys) and Antonio Gibson (WASTEAM). Gainwell had a huge season in 2019, rushing 231 times for 1459 yards (6.3 YPC), and 13 TDs, while adding 51 catches for 610 yards, and 3 TDs. That would be over 2000 yards from scrimmage.

• D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan: It feels like each year, people want to say a receiver reminds them of Steve Smith, because he's undersized, athletic, and plays with an edge. Eskridge is that guy this year.

• Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC: St. Brown is a slot receiver, but he's a little different. While no slouch athletically, he may not have the waterbug-like stop-start quickness as some of the other slot guys in this draft, but is tough and and physical from the inside, and will fight for yards after the catch. He also has good hands and he tracks deep balls well.

• Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina: Brown averaged at least 20 yards per catch on at least 50 receptions each of the last two years. OK, so he actually averaged 19.98 YPC in 2020, but shut up. As you might guess, he's an outside speed guy.

• Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State: Wallace isn't the biggest receiver at 5'11, 194, and he might not have blazing speed, but over the last three years at Oklahoma State, he has averaged 104 receiving yards per game in 32 games. The obvious trait that jumps out is Wallace's ability to catch the ball and immediately transition into a tough runner. He also has a low drop rate, he makes contested catches, and he has exceptional body control, contorting his body to make difficult catches. He's also thought of as a highly competitive player, and a very willing/able blocker.

• Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami: Jordan averaged 14.1 YPC in 2019 and 15.2 YPC in 2020 on at least 35 catches each season. I like his fit as a receiving TE with immediate ability to contribute opposite Dallas Goedert.

• Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee: Smith's fit with the Eagles is pretty straightforward. He is a brick wall offensive lineman with left tackle and left guard experience who anchors against power, and moves the line of scrimmage in the run game. In the NFL, he'll very likely play guard. The hard part with Smith is determining how healthy he is, as he has had recurring issues with blood clots in his lungs, though he seemed to get through the 2019 and 2020 seasons without being affected by them. He is an early Day 2 talent who could slide.

• Alex Leatherwood, OT/OG, Alabama: Leatherwood's athleticism is rather obvious, and he's yet another accomplished lineman in this draft with OT/OG experience who will likely land at OG in the pros.

• Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater: Meinerz was the belle of the ball at the Senior Bowl, as he impressed with his play demeanor (he's mean), his personality, his belly, and his OG/C versatility.

• Robert Hainsey, OL, Notre Dame: Hainsey can play every position, and might ultimately end up at center. The Eagles could really use a versatile interior lineman as a backup in the short-term, and a long-term starter at either LG, C, or RG, wherever he's needed most.



• Josh Meyers, C, Ohio State: Myers is the next Ohio State center who is likely to start in the NFL, following good players like Nick Mangold and Corey Linsley, and more recently, less impressive guys like Pat Elflein and Billy Price. Myers is a bigger center, at 6'5, 310, who anchors well against bigger interior defensive linemen. He's also nimble in open spaces for such a big center.

• Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech: Insane pro day numbers.

• Jay Tufele, DT, USC: In two seasons at USC, Tufele doesn't have eye-popping numbers (65 tackles, 11 TFL, and 7.5 sacks), but he is a potential Day 2 pick because of his brute strength, his quickness off the ball at the snap, and his obvious athleticism.

• Payton Turner, DE, Houston: Turner is an interesting prospect who mostly played at around 290 pounds as a 4i technique (lined up on inside shoulder of the tackle) his first few years at Houston, before moving outside to play more of a true DE spot as a senior. In just 5 games in 2020, Turner had 25 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

• Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh: Weaver was thought of as a potential breakout player in 2019, but he tore an ACL, and he missed the entire season. In his return in 2020, Weaver was impressive, collecting 7.5 sacks in 9 games.



• Jabril Cox, LB, LSU: Cox was a high school quarterback who transitioned to linebacker at North Dakota State, and he was a very productive one in three years there, racking up 258 tackles, 14 sacks, 6 INTs, and 12 pass breakups. He looked like the most impressive athlete on the field at NDSU. Cox transferred to LSU for the 2020 season, where he continued to make plays. In 10 games, he had 58 tackles (6.5 for loss), a sack, 3 INTs (1 pick-six), and 5 pass breakups. He is a long, speedy linebacker with coverage skills whose game should translate to the next level.

• Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State: Werner does not have particularly impressive numbers for a potential Day 2 linebacker, but he projects as an athletic three-down player in the NFL with the size and strength to play the run, and athleticism to cover tight ends and running backs.

• Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina: Surratt is an interesting prospect who moved from quarterback to linebacker. In his first full season at LB in 2019, Surratt racked up 115 tackles (15 for loss), 6.5 sacks, an INT, and a forced fumble. In 11 games in 2020, he had 91 tackles, 6 sacks, and 3 pass breakups.

• Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia: Campbell is something of a wildcard in this cornerback class. He has coveted length and rare athleticism. However, the results on the field haven't always matched his impressive size and athletic measurables, and there are concerns about his technique and consistency. He has all the tools, but only had 1 INT and 10 PBUs in 31 career games.

• Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse: 6'2, 205, with athletic gifts, but his game needs refinement.

• Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford: Adebo feels like a forgotten guy, but he had 27 PBUs and 8 INTs from 2018-2019, before opting out in 2020.

• Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky: Joseph's highly impressive athleticism, notably his 4.34 40, is intriguing, but he comes with significant effort concerns.

• Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State: Nasirildeen played something of a hybrid safety-linebacker role for the Seminoles. He put up good numbers in 2019, collecting 101 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two INTs before a torn ACL ended his season. He came back for two games in 2020, making 13 tackles (1.5 for loss), 1 INT, and 1 PBU. Potential steal on Day 3 for someone.

Round 4 Davis Mills, QB, Stanford Kyle Trask, QB, Florida Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama Sedarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State Jordan Smith, DE, UAB Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia Devine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech Trill Williams, S, Syracuse Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse



• Davis Mills, QB, Stanford: Bigtime high school recruit who ended up only starting 11 games at Stanford, largely due to a knee injury that remains a concern. He throws a pretty ball at times, but also has his share of "ew" moments. Upside play on Day 3. Anything sooner is too early, in my view.

• Kyle Trask, QB, Florida: 43 TDs, 8 INTs for Florida in 2020, playing under now-Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson. Trask has the size (6'5, 236) that the Eagles seem to prioritize at the position, and he's a smart quarterback, but he's also probably the least mobile of the top 10 QBs in this class.

• Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State: Sermon transferred from Oklahoma, and was set to be just a part of a running back by committee with Master Teague and others. He emerged as the bell cow of the Ohio State offense, as he had two huge games against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game (29 carries for 331 yards and 2 TDs), and Clemson in the College Football Playoff (31 carries for 193 yards and 1 TD, and 4 catches for 61 yards). He is an inside-running banger who would complement Miles Sanders well.

• Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson: Rodgers is a slot receiver who is built more like a running back. He tore an ACL in March of 2019, and somehow recovered fast enough to play for Clemson in Week 2 that season. He played a smaller role in Clemson's talent-rich offense in 2019, catching 30 passes for 426 yards (14.2 YPC) and 4 TDs. In 2020, in an elevated role, he had 77 catches for 1020 yards (13.2 YPC) and 7 TDs in 12 games.

• Deonte Brown, OG, Alabama: Brown is a mammoth (6'3, 344) guard-only prospect, who is likely to become a starter in the NFL. From the Eagles' perspective, he can either take over for Brandon Brooks at some point at RG. Brown struggled with weight at times during his college career, and he got suspended for 6 games, so there are a some flags.

• Sedarius Hutcherson, OG, South Carolina: Ultra strong interior lineman who played a bunch of positions at South Carolina, including LG, RG, and LT.

• Alim McNeill, DT, North Carolina State: McNeill is a short, squatty, explosive DT in the mold of Javon Hargrave who made Bruce Feldman's freaks list this year for his impressive strength.

• Jordan Smith, DE, UAB: Smith originally enrolled at Florida as a four-star recruit, but he and eight other players were suspended for a credit card scam. Smith was sentenced to two years of probation, and he would leave Florida for a JUCO team, before eventually landing at UAB. In two seasons (21 games) at UAB, Smith had 12.5 sacks, 23.5 TFLs, and 3 FFs. He has length and athleticism at a premium position.

• Patrick Jones, DE, Pittsburgh: Jones has a good burst at the snap, a nice dip and rip move around the edge, and a few counters (speed to power, and a straight arm move) to complement his outside rush. He was fifth in the nation with 9 sacks in 2020.

• Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt: Versatile DE/DT prospect should be appealing to the Eagles on a roster that lacks depth at both positions.

• Patrick Johnson, DE, Tulane: Johnson is a high energy pass rusher with burst who was third in the nation with 10 sacks. Since 2018, Johnson has 24.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 11 batted passes.



• Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan: McGrone has good speed, and he can cover a lot of ground from sideline-to-sideline, or on drops into coverage. He has also shown the ability to time out blitzes, and get to the quarterback quickly.

• Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama: Moses was being recruited by LSU and Alabama when he was heading into eighth grade. He eventually landed at Bama as a five-star recruit, with prototypical size and athleticism. After strong freshman and sophomore seasons, he was heading into the 2019 season as the leader of the defense, and was being projected as a first-round pick, but an ACL tear in August of that year ended his season. In 2020, Moses was just OK, and was unable to regain his 2018 form. He is thought to "breathe football," even though he considered quitting football due to knee pain and the loss of his grandmother to COVID.

• Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia: LeCounte is a ballhawking safety, as he had four INTs, two FFs, and three FRs in 2019. In 2020 he had 3 INTs in just 5 games. He is also smart, and well-liked by his teammates, coaches, and Georgia's media, and he has become a leader on the field, communicating calls and alignments to the rest of the secondary. Tackling was an issue.

• Devine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech: Deablo is a 6'3, 226-pound safety, which in today's NFL probably means he's a linebacker, and the Eagles love them some converted safety-to-linebacker prospects, usually with minimal success. Deablo does have ball skills. 4 INTs and 8 PBUs in 2020.

• Trill Williams, S, Syracuse: Played outside corner, slot corner, and safety at Syracuse. Running a 4.57 40 means he'll be a safety in the pros, and he has the physicality play there. I like him as a third safety who can fill in at a number of spots, including covering bigger slot receivers.

• Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse: Cisco was a pick machine at Syracuse, grabbing 11 INTs in 24 games. He has good size, and has the athleticism and speed to run sideline to sideline in a single-high role. However, he's a gambler, and his over-aggressiveness sometimes led to big plays for the offense.

Round 5 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville Jaelen Darden, WR, North Texas Seth Williams, WR, Auburn Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia Kary Vincent, CB, LSU Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU



• Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma: Stevenson is a bulky runner who would give the Eagles a short-yardage presence. In his two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from a JUCO school, he averaged 7.2 yards per carry. He can also play some fullback, if Nick Sirianni intends on implementing that in his offense.

• Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston: Small, speedy slot guy with bigtime RAC ability, and return game upside. One of my favorite late-round players in this draft.

• Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina: Newsome is a slot receiver with some juice who had 72 catches for 1018 yards (14.1 YPC) and 10 TDs in 2019. That production fell off a bit in a loaded UNC offense in 2020, when he had 54 catches for 684 yards (12.7 YPC) and 6 TD in 12 games. Still, he can threaten defenses down the field, he creates separation underneath, and he has some toughness, as he tries to maximize his yards per catch on every reception.

• Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville: Solid receiver who reportedly had a good week at the Senior Bowl. Ideal No. 4 type of receiver who can fill in competently, but probably doesn't offer anything in the way of an obviously dominant trait.

• Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville: "Tutu" was a highly productive receiver for the Cardinals in 2019, when he had 69 catches for 1272 yards (18.4 YPC), and 11 TDs. Those numbers a dipped a little in 2020. 46-625-7. He weighs 149(!) pounds.

• Jaelen Darden, WR, North Texas: 5'8, 174-pound waterbug.

• Seth Williams, WR, Auburn: Williams is a bigger receiver who wins in contested catch situations. He's good around the goal line on slants, fades, and back shoulder throws, and he'll go up and out-muscle defenders for passes deep down the field.

• Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson: It took Powell a long time to get an opportunity at Clemson in a loaded offense, but he had 53 catches for 882 yards (16.6 YPC) and 7 TDs in 2020, after enrolling at Clemson in 2016.

• Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss: Graduate transfer from Temple who broke out in his final collegiate season at Ole Miss, catching 27 passes for 524 yards (19.4 YPC!), and six TDs in seven games. He played a more traditional tight end role in college. In the pros he'll be more of a "move TE," AKA an F, and could pair nicely with Dallas Goedert.

• Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh: Twyman is an explosive, productive (10.5 sacks in 2019), undersized defensive tackle. Opted out in 2020.

• Bobby Brown III, DT, Texas A&M: At 6'4, 321 pounds, Brown has ideal size at DT, and he is a good run stuffer on the interior. As a pass rusher, Brown only had 0.5 sacks in his first two seasons at Texas A&M, but he broke out a bit in 2020, as he has 5.5 sacks in 10 games. Some believe he did not live up to his potential, which as a prospect can be viewed as a positive (we'll get more out of him) or a negative (doesn't love ball).

• Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke: Brandon Graham-shaped DE (6'2, 265) with 16 sacks the last 2 seasons (22 games).

• Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia: Snowden is a long, lanky, spider-like linebacker for Virginia who could perhaps develop over time into something of an Anthony Barr role in the Eagles' defense under Gannon. Over the last three seasons, Snowden has 13.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss, so he clearly has the ability make plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. He also had 15 pass breakups and a couple of INTs over the last three seasons, and could be a good fit in a defense playing a lot of zone because his length and long arms can get in the way of throwing windows.

• Kary Vincent, CB, LSU: Vincent is a fast slot corner with good ball skills and a bunch of highlight reel INTs. He'll lay a nice hit every now and then, but is otherwise thought of as a bad tackler.

• Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State: Wade's best trait is his versatility, as he can play outside corner, slot corner, and safety. There are questions about his love of ball.

• Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU: At 5'8, Washington is going to be an automatic no for some teams at the safety position, but the Eagles have shown in recent years that they don't care as much about height on the back end. If you can get past his height, Washington is a really good player, with speed, ball skills (5 INT in 2019), and a willingness to hit.

Late Day 3 Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina Marlon Williams, WR, UCF Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia Royce Newman, OL, Ole Miss Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU Mustafa Johnston, DT, Colorado Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State Cam Sample, DE, Tulane Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M Tony Fields, LB, West Virginia Marco Wilson, CB, Florida Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech Max Duffy, P, Kentucky James Smith, P, Cincinnati



• Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia: Newman is a bigger quarterback who possesses a lot of the same skills (mobility, power, a good enough arm, and poise under pressure) as Jalen Hurts. He has also struggled with accuracy, like Hurts. If Hurts proves that he's a starting caliber quarterback during the 2021 season and Newman can develop into a capable backup, then the Eagles wouldn't have to completely change their offense should Newman have to enter a game for Hurts in 2022 and beyond.

• Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State: He's 6'1, 210, and he ran a 4.31 40 at his pro day. He only carried the ball 143 times at ISU, which means he's a raw prospect, but it also means he's got very little mileage on him. He also returns kicks.



• Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville: In 2019, Hawkins rushed 264 times for 1533 yards (5.8 YPC) and 9 TD. Followed that up with 133 carries for 822 yards (6.2 YPC) and 7 TDs in 2020. He only had 21 career catches, and 3 kick return attempts. A player with his size and speed (5'8, 183) will have to convince NFL teams that he can catch the ball out of the backfield, and usually those guys come with return upside as well.

• Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana: Mitchell had a 6.2 yards per carry average and 46 total TDs in his 42 career college games. While he doesn't have good long speed, he's a "get it and go" back with good acceleration who can get up to top speed quickly and run through tacklers with his compact frame.

• Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina: Smith is tough, fearless, and can make catches in traffic. In that sense, he is sort of a souped up version of Greg Ward with more speed.

• Marlon Williams, WR, UCF: In the eight games Williams played in 2020, he had a monster season, as his average receiving line was something close to 9-130-1. Williams looks more like a running back than a receiver, and like guys with similar builds in the NFL like A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel, he is YAC machine.

• Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest: Surratt is a big, physical receiver with good hands, body control, and contested catch ability, along the same lines as Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (college version). He does not possess impressive speed. Also like Arcega-Whiteside, Surratt has an impressive off-the-field resume, as he was once committed to Harvard, before deciding he could get a similar education at Wake Forest while playing football in the ACC. In high school, he was a star basketball player, and the Valedictorian of his senior class.

• Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford: Fehoko has an impressive blend of size and speed (unofficial Pro Day 4.37 40) who has a floor as a special teamer. That might give some folks a Mack Hollins vibe, which, alright, not the comp Eagles fans want to hear, but this is the type of player you try to draft and develop in Round 6 when you have 11 picks.

• Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn: Schwartz is a track star, and a deep threat from the slot or the outside. His production has left something to be desired, as he only had 1,433 receiving yards and six TDs in 33 games at Auburn. He does have 323 yards and seven TDs as a runner. It seems like NFL teams are all looking to add jet sweep looks to their offenses, and Schwartz is a guy who can threaten defenses in that way.

• Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia: Poljan played quarterback at Central Michigan, before converting to tight end, and moving on to Virginia as a graduate transfer. In his first full season at tight end in 2019, Poljan had 33 catches for 496 yards (15.0 YPC) and 4 TDs, decent numbers for a guy playing full time there for the first time. In 2020, he had 38 catches for 411 yards (10.8 YPC) and 6 TDs. He has great size, he understands passing concepts from a quarterbacks' perspective, and the Eagles love them some converted QBs. He'll need work as a blocker, but he has the size to be an effective one. Poljan isn't going to scare many defenses in between the 20's, but he has the size to be a quality red zone target.

• Royce Newman, OL, Ole Miss: Newman played both guard positions as well as RT at Ole Miss.



• Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU: Tonga is a wide-bodied player on the interior of BYU's defense. He has some pass rushing chops (8.5 career sacks) and added value in the passing game in that he helps DEs by pushing the pocket, thus not allowing quarterbacks to step up.

• Mustafa Johnston, DT, Colorado: Undersized DT prospect who had 15 sacks in 26 collegiate games.

• Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State: Long, 6'6 athletic edge rusher who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, but only had eight career sacks, due to scheme changes and injuries. The next Josh Sweat?

• Cam Sample, DE, Tulane: Big week at the Senior Bowl, but only 10.5 career sacks.

• Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina: Jackson is a short, thick pass rusher with 18 sacks his last two seasons (23 games) at Coastal Carolina. He is known as a power rusher with hand fighting ability, and (Andy Reid alert!) a high motor, which are sort of a necessary traits given his lack of height.

• Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M: A little undersized (6'0, 229), but his production was very good in 2020. He had 85 tackles, four sacks, two FF, three PBU, an INT in 10 games, and he is thought of as a high-character leader.



• Tony Fields, LB, West Virginia: Another undersized guy (6'0, 222), but is less of a project and more pro ready than guys like Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley were a year ago.

• Marco Wilson, CB, Florida: Wilson gave up some big plays at Florida. But, he also played the "star" position in Florida's defense, which is a CB-S-LB hybrid role, and he ran a 4.34 at Florida's pro day. Gannon seemingly did a nice job getting the most out of his defensive backs in Minnesota and Indy. This is the profile of a Day 3 guy worth coaching up.



• Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech: Harvin is a 6'0, 255-pound tank who averaged 48.0 yards per punt in 2020, and won the Ray Guy Award. He also has some intriguing athleticism, which could be utilized on fake punts.

• Max Duffy, P, Kentucky: Not just a punter, but a 28-year-old punter! Aussie. Career 46.0 punting average.

• James Smith, P, Cincinnati: Left-footed punter, if the Eagles are into that, like they were during the Chip days.

UDFA Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State Matt Bushman, TE, BYU Kenny Randall, DT, Charleston Leighton McCarthy, LB, FAU Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh



• Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State: Terry has good combination of length and speed, with an 18.8 yards per catch average in his three years at Florida State. Character concerns warrant investigating.



• Matt Bushman, TE, BYU: Bushman was a productive TE who played in-line, in the slot, out wide, and sometimes in the backfield for BYU. But, he's old (he'll turn 26 during the season), and he's coming off a torn Achilles.

• Kenny Randall, DT, Charleston: He's smallish for a DT (6'2, 302), he's old (25), and he has some red flags (he got dismissed from the team a few years ago), but he was productive in 2019 (seven sacks, two FF), and he has some burst (1.65 in the first 10 of his 40). This is a terrible DT class, but I like him as a UDFA, and the Eagles would make sense for him, since he grew up at the Jersey shore.



• Leighton McCarthy, LB, FAU: McCarthy was an undersized DE during his first three seasons before moving to LB for his senior year. In 2020, he had 9 sacks from his LB position, so he should be an effective blitzer, which would be a plus trait for LBs in a Zimmer-influenced scheme. He'd be a project, but one with some pass rushing upside.

• Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh: Ford is a violent safety who played a number of different roles in the Pitt defense, from single-high safety, to slot corner, to box safety. In 2019, he was very productive, racking up 90 tackles, 3 picks, 9 PBUs (a good number for a safety), and 3 forced fumbles, before opting out in 2020. He looked like a Day 2 guy. And then, at his pro day, he ran a 4.83, with bottom 5 percentile numbers in the broad jump, vertical jump, 3-cone, and 20-yard shuttle. Yuck.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader