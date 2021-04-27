Final Eagles-only 2021 seven-round mock draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is now two days away, so let's go ahead and put out our final Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the season. As a reminder, after various trades, the Eagles currently have 11 draft picks this year, with two in the third round, three in the sixth round, and two in the seventh round.

Round 1: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (6'0, 166)

In 2019, Smith led Alabama in receiving yards and TDs, despite playing alongside a pair of first round picks in Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy.

Alabama WR: 2019 Rec Yards YPC TD DeVonta Smith 68 1,256 18.5 14 Jerry Jeudy 77 1,163 15.1 10 Henry Ruggs 40 746 18.6 7 Jaylen Waddle 33 560 17.0 6



Smith could have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he stayed in school for his senior season, which turned out to be a wise move, as he's now in position to be a top 12 pick in the 2021 draft. In 2020, Smith had a monster season. I mean, obviously. He was the Heisman trophy winner. On the season, he had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs. He also had a 21.5 yards per return average on 11 punt returns, including a TD.

Smith is a smooth route runner, he gobbles up yards after the catch, he has great hands, and he can make spectacular catches in traffic. The concern that teams are going to have about Smith is his lack of size, at a rail-thin 166 pounds. Can he beat jams at the line of scrimmage against big, physical corners? Can he be durable? Certainly, he plays much bigger than his slight frame, as you can see here.

Don't overthink it. Just take the guy that consistently cooked SEC defensive backs over the last three years.

Round 2: Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest (6'3, 272)

In 2019, "Boogie" had 57 tackles (18 for loss), 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles for Wake. He followed that up with five sacks and four(!) forced fumbles in just six games in 2020.

Basham is a thick, powerful rusher who gives off some Brandon Graham vibes, who plays on both sides, can also shift inside on obvious passing downs, and is a good run stopper. He also has a good repertoire of pass rush moves, and he's a high-energy player.

The general feeling is that if the Eagles take a receiver in Round 1, they'll take a corner in Round 2, or vice versa. However, there are a cluster of edge rushers who could be available at pick 37, like Basham, Penn State's Jayson Oweh, Washington's Joe Tryon, Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins, or if guys like Miami's Jaelan Phillips or Gregory Rousseau fall out of the first round.

Basham would form a really solid 1-2 punch with Graham on the left side, with Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat on the right side.



Round 3: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (6'1, 193)

Campbell is something of a wildcard in this cornerback class. He has coveted length (6'1) and rare athleticism (4.36 40). However, the results on the field haven't always matched his impressive size and athletic measurables, and there are concerns about his technique and consistency.

In three years after enrolling at Georgia as a five-star recruit, Campbell only had one INT and 10 PBUs in 31 career games. His first career college INT came in his 29th game, though it should be noted that Campbell has played against his share of outstanding college receivers. Some highlights:

Campbell would benefit from landing with a team with a good defensive backs coach. Under the previous staff, I would not recommend that the Eagles draft him. However, new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has gotten a lot out of his defensive backs in the past, so the Eagles are arguably better equipped now to maximize a player like Campbell's potential.

Some believed at varying points that Campbell could be a first-round pick. No way. You can't take a guy Round 1 who has one career pick and 10 pass breakups, especially when opposing offenses weren't actively avoiding throwing at him. But he is an intriguing high ceiling type who could make sense for the Eagles on Day 2.

Round 3: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee (6'5, 321)

Smith's fit with the Eagles is pretty straightforward. He is a brick wall offensive lineman with left tackle and left guard experience who anchors against power, and moves the line of scrimmage in the run game. In the NFL, he'll very likely play guard.

With Jason Kelce soon to retire, the Eagles will either need a center to replace him directly, or a left guard if they view Isaac Seumalo as the center of the future.



The hard part with Smith is determining how healthy he is, as he has had recurring issues with blood clots in his lungs. They didn't seem to bother him in his final two seasons at Tennessee, but certainly they will affect his draft grade with teams.



Round 4: Divine Deablo, LB/S, Virginia Tech (6'3, 226)

Deablo was a 6'3, 226-pound safety for Virginia Tech. In the NFL, he'll very likely be a linebacker. In 2020, Deablo had 55 tackles, four INTs, and four pass breakups.

Under Jim Schwartz, the Eagles liked safeties with cornerback experience in their backgrounds, and linebackers who used to be safeties. To be determined if those trends continue under a new staff, but Deablo is a guy who should be able to cover tight ends and running backs at the next level.

Round 5: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma (6'0, 231)

Stevenson is a bulky runner who would give the Eagles a short-yardage presence. In his two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from a JUCO school, Stevenson had good numbers in limited action.



He also had 28 catches for 298 yards (10.6 yards per catch). A look:



Stevenson has a 6-game suspension (for a positive THC test) to his credit, so teams will have to investigate that. I like him as a power complement to the more dynamic Miles Sanders, and as a guy who could also even play some fullback.



Round 6: Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss (6'4 250)

Yeboah is from Allentown, PA, and he was a graduate transfer from Temple who broke out in his final collegiate season at Ole Miss. His numbers:

Kenny Yeboah Rec Yards YPC TD 2016 (Temple) 1 15 15.0 0 2017 (Temple) 14 136 9.7 0 2018 (Temple) 19 154 11.8 1 2019 (Temple) 13 233 12.3 5 2020 (Ole Miss) 27 524 19.4 6



To note, those 2020 stats were in just 7 games.

Yeboah played a more traditional tight end role in college. In the pros he'll be more of a "move TE," AKA an F, and could pair nicely with Dallas Goedert. A look:

It feels a lot like Zach Ertz's tenure with the team will soon be coming to a close. If so, the Eagles will need to add depth at TE, and a Day 3 prospect would make sense.

Round 6: Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State (6'6, 260)

Kaindoh is a length-athleticism freak and former five-star recruit with upside who has shown more potential than actual production. In four seasons at FSU, Kaindoh had just 59 tackles, eight sacks, and one FF, partly because of injuries and several scheme changes. Still, that's a decent season for a top prospect. Over four seasons and 31 games? 😬

The production that Kaindoh does have has come because of his physical traits, as opposed to a repertoire of pass rush moves, or savvy. His game will have to be refined at the next level. A look:

It should be noted that Kaindoh was rewarded this past season for his hard work, and is generally thought to be a high character player, so it's not as if there are red flags in that regard.

The Eagles should probably stop taking high-upside developmental players on Day 2 who won't contribute immediately, but if there's a position where that approach would maybe make some sense, it would be at DE, on Day 3.

Round 6: Eagles trade this pick to the Chargers for WR/RB/KR Joe Reed

In each of the last two drafts, the Eagles have traded a Day 3 pick for a veteran player.

• In 2020, they moved back 20 spots in the sixth round to acquire WR Marquise Goodwin, a trade that was later determined to have never happened, but whatever.



• In 2019, they traded a seventh-round pick for DT Hassan Ridgeway.



Reed (6'0, 224) was a fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2020, and he was the team's primary kick returner as a rookie. He only averaged 20.7 yards per return as a rookie (less than Boston Scott), but he had a 28.7 yards per return average in college with five kick return TDs. He also played on the kick and punt coverage units for L.A.

Reed did not have any receptions in the regular offense (on 1 target), but he did carry the ball five times for 29 yards and a TD, mostly on jet sweeps. Here's that TD:

The Chargers have a new coaching staff, and of course, the Eagles hired offensive coordinator Shane Steichen away from the Chargers. The Eagles could use some kick return competition for Boston Scott, as well as any dynamic pieces they can find for their offense.

Round 7: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest (6'2, 209)

Surratt is a big, physical receiver with good hands, body control, and contested catch ability, along the same lines as Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (college version). He does not possess impressive speed.

Also like Arcega-Whiteside, Surratt has an impressive off-the-field resume, as he was once committed to Harvard, before deciding he could get a similar education at Wake Forest while playing football in the ACC. In high school, he was a star basketball player, and the Valedictorian of his senior class.

Jeffrey Lurie is going to want to take this guy on Day 2.

Round 7: Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech (6'0, 255)

A few weeks ago, we profiled the lone punter on the Eagles' roster, Arryn Siposs, and came to the conclusion that the Eagles should give him competition in training camp.

A draftable punter in this class is Harvin, a 6'0, 255-pound tank who averaged 48.0 yards per punt in 2020, and won the Ray Guy Award.

Do it, Eagles.

