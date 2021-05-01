More Sports:

May 01, 2021

Eagles select Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell with 150th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kenneth-Gainwell_050121_usat Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles took Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell with their fifth-round pick.

With the 150th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell.

Gainwell opted out of the 2020 season, after he lost four family members to COVID.

As a player, Gainwell has some running back / slot receiver versatility, much like a number of other players coming out of Memphis in recent years, like Tony Pollard (Cowboys) and Antonio Gibson (WASTEAM).

Gainwell had a huge season in 2019, rushing 231 times for 1459 yards (6.3 YPC), and 13 TDs, while adding 51 catches for 610 yards, and 3 TDs. That would be over 2000 yards from scrimmage. As you'll see in the video below, he's a really fun player to watch: 

If Nick Sirianni intends on using his running backs heavily in the passing game, Gainwell makes a lot of sense, even if the Eagles already have a pair of quality pass catchers in Miles Sanders (or at least Miles Sanders, circa 2019) and Boston Scott.

MORE: Updated Eagles 2021 NFL Draft board | Eagles select Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson with 123rd pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Addiction

FDA looks to ban menthol cigarettes in order to curb smoking
menthol cigarettes ban

Food & Drink

Breweries collaborate on Memorial Day beer to raise money for Pennsylvania veterans organization
Pennsylvania breweries veterans beer

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

LGBTQ

Revamped Philly Pride moved to Labor Day weekend
Philly Pride

Entertainment

Friday movie nights outside the Bourse continues this May with new theme
Bourse movie nights

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved