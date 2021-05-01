Eagles select Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell with 150th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell.

Gainwell opted out of the 2020 season, after he lost four family members to COVID.

As a player, Gainwell has some running back / slot receiver versatility, much like a number of other players coming out of Memphis in recent years, like Tony Pollard (Cowboys) and Antonio Gibson (WASTEAM).

Gainwell had a huge season in 2019, rushing 231 times for 1459 yards (6.3 YPC), and 13 TDs, while adding 51 catches for 610 yards, and 3 TDs. That would be over 2000 yards from scrimmage. As you'll see in the video below, he's a really fun player to watch:

If Nick Sirianni intends on using his running backs heavily in the passing game, Gainwell makes a lot of sense, even if the Eagles already have a pair of quality pass catchers in Miles Sanders (or at least Miles Sanders, circa 2019) and Boston Scott.



