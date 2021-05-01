More Sports:

May 01, 2021

Eagles select Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson with 123rd pick of 2021 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Eagles took Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Zech McPhearson (8) in the fourth round of the draft.

With the 123rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson.

McPhearson originally enrolled at Penn State, but transferred to Texas Tech, where he was a two-year starter. In 2020, he had 53 tackles, 4 INTs (including a pick six), and 6 pass breakups. Here's an INT from Texas Tech's bowl game: 

McPhearson is 5'11, 196, with ability to play outside or in the slot. He has shown a willingness to tackle, he has some ball skills, and he has good athleticism. 

McPhearson should be able to compete for playing time as a rookie, both in the regular defense and on special teams, as he had 2 blocked PATs in his college career, as well as long blocked FG return for a TD.

Cornerback was arguably the Eagles' biggest need heading into this draft. I mean, look at the depth chart. 

 Eagles CBs
CB Darius Slay Michael Jacquet Jameson Houston 
CB Craig James? Kevon Seymour  
Slot CB Avonte Maddox Lavert Hill Shakial Taylor 


To the surprise of some, the Eagles did not address the position until Round 4. They could continue to add competition at corner as the draft continues.

