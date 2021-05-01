Eagles select Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson with 123rd pick of 2021 NFL Draft

With the 123rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson.

McPhearson originally enrolled at Penn State, but transferred to Texas Tech, where he was a two-year starter. In 2020, he had 53 tackles, 4 INTs (including a pick six), and 6 pass breakups. Here's an INT from Texas Tech's bowl game:

McPhearson is 5'11, 196, with ability to play outside or in the slot. He has shown a willingness to tackle, he has some ball skills, and he has good athleticism.

McPhearson should be able to compete for playing time as a rookie, both in the regular defense and on special teams, as he had 2 blocked PATs in his college career, as well as long blocked FG return for a TD.