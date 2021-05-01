Eagles select USC DT Marlon Tuipulotu with 189th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021
With the 189th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected USC DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
After selecting DT Milton Williams in the third round, the Eagles continue to add to their DT depth with their selection of Tuipulotu, a shorter 6'2, 317-pount interior lineman.
Over the last three seasons, in 29 games, Tuipulotu had 102 tackles, 15 for loss, and 8.5 sacks. A highlight reel:
The Eagles depth chart at DT now looks something like this.
|Eagles DTs
|1
|2
|3
|4
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Milton Williams
|T.Y. McGill
|Raequan Williams
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|Hassan Ridgeway
|Marlon Tuipulotu
