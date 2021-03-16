WR Marquise Goodwin is no longer on the Eagles' roster

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is no longer on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, after his contract reverted back to the San Francisco 49ers. Yeah, I don't know what that means either. Field Yates of ESPN tries to explain:

The Eagles traded for Goodwin during the 2020 NFL Draft, when they moved back 19 spots in the sixth round with the Niners to acquire him. Goodwin subsequently was a COVID opt-out for the 2020 season. And guess what! The Eagles get a pick back!

The Eagles will also save $4,281,250 on their cap, with no dead money.

Goodwin now joins Frank Gore, Nick Fairley, Kenny Britt, and Jay Valai in the LeCharles Bentley Ring of Honor.



