March 16, 2021

WR Marquise Goodwin is no longer on the Eagles' roster

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031621MarquiseGoodwin Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

There aren't even any pictures on file of Marquise Goodwin in Eagles garb.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is no longer on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, after his contract reverted back to the San Francisco 49ers. Yeah, I don't know what that means either. Field Yates of ESPN tries to explain:

Yeah, I still don't know what that means. Whatever. The bottom line is that Goodwin's name has been scrubbed from the Eagles' roster, and he doesn't work there anymore.

The Eagles traded for Goodwin during the 2020 NFL Draft, when they moved back 19 spots in the sixth round with the Niners to acquire him. Goodwin subsequently was a COVID opt-out for the 2020 season. And guess what! The Eagles get a pick back!

The Eagles will also save $4,281,250 on their cap, with no dead money.

Goodwin now joins Frank Gore, Nick Fairley, Kenny Britt, and Jay Valai in the LeCharles Bentley Ring of Honor.

Listed by

