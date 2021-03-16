WR Marquise Goodwin is no longer on the Eagles' roster

March 16, 2021
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is no longer on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, after his contract reverted back to the San Francisco 49ers. Yeah, I don't know what that means either. Field Yates of ESPN tries to explain:
This is unique: WR Marquise Goodwin has now reverted back to the 49ers from the Eagles per terms of the trade made last year. This will likely be just a procedural move, as it’s unlikely Goodwin fits into San Francisco’s WR plans.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2021
The Eagles traded for Goodwin during the 2020 NFL Draft, when they moved back 19 spots in the sixth round with the Niners to acquire him. Goodwin subsequently was a COVID opt-out for the 2020 season. And guess what! The Eagles get a pick back!
Per terms of the Marquise Goodwin-to-#Eagles trade last year, Goodwin reverts back to the #49ers, the NFL announced Tuesday.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 16, 2021
The 49ers must send the Eagles their original seventh-round pick this year. S.F. now has nine draft picks.
The Eagles will also save $4,281,250 on their cap, with no dead money.
Goodwin now joins Frank Gore, Nick Fairley, Kenny Britt, and Jay Valai in the LeCharles Bentley Ring of Honor.
