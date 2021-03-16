More Sports:

March 16, 2021

Live NFL free agency updates: Will Eagles make some news today?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
021821HowieRoseman Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman

UPDATE [10:10 a.m.] — It appears there may be a market for Zach Ertz after all. Earlier this morning, we mused that due to the abundance of tight ends on the open market, there may not be a team willing to part with a draft pick to acquire Philly's veteran pass-catcher.

But it appears that the Chargers now become a team in need, without another team in need leaving the list of possible suitors:

We'll keep our eye on the tight end landscape, as Ertz is the Eagles most likely player to be traded this week.

From earlier...

The biggest piece of news for Eagles fans Monday, the first day of the NFL's "legal tampering" period, is that there really was no news.

But what do fans reasonably expect? Aside from making minor free agent acquisitions on the margins and addressing their salary cap issues, there really isn't a ton on the menu for the Birds this week, who will more than likely look for good value on leftover free agents who remain unsigned after the first few days of the new league year.

Sure, there is buzz that Zach Ertz could be traded, but Jonnu Smith's deal with the Patriots likely hurts their leverage a bit. Hunter Henry, Gerald Everett, Robert Tonyan, Jordan Reed, Kyle Rudolph and others remain on the free agent market and while Ertz may have the best track record, why spend a mid round draft pick if you are a tight end needy team?

On Day 1, the Eagles did not sign anyone, but they did see some familiar faces ink contracts elsewhere (like Rudy Ford and Jalen Mills), free agents they were connected to sign elsewhere (like John Johnson), and the NFC East make some interesting signings (like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Devantae Booker).

One has to think Philly will do something on Tuesday, and that's the beauty and fun of free agency. Out of nowhere, with no warning, a team can make a big splash.

MORE: NFL free agency: Day 1 NFC East recap | Report: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to sign with Patriots | McMullen: Eagles lack the political capital to go after Trey Lance (or any other QB) in NFL Draft

Don't miss out today, as the Eagles have a bevy of free agent needs, trade candidates and other transactions they could unleash at a moment's notice. Follow along below:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Pa.Unibet, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Unibet Philadelphia NFL free agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks about relationship with Carson Wentz for first time since firing
021921CarsonWentzDougPederson

Children's Health

Hospitalizations caused by high-powered magnets have surged since ban ended
High-powered magnets

Education

During South Jersey visit, Jill Biden promises safe reopening of schools
jill biden south jersey

Award Shows

Leslie Odom Jr. earns pair of Oscar nominations for 'One Night in Miami'
2021 Oscar nominations

College Basketball

First Four betting guide: Making the most out of the NCAA Tournament 'play-in' games
Tom-Izzo-Michigan-State-March-Madness-First-Four_031621_USAT

Food & Drink

Support women in the food industry by shopping the Sisterly Love Food Fair
Sisterly Love Food Fair

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved