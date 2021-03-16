Live NFL free agency updates: Will Eagles make some news today?

UPDATE [10:10 a.m.] — It appears there may be a market for Zach Ertz after all. Earlier this morning, we mused that due to the abundance of tight ends on the open market, there may not be a team willing to part with a draft pick to acquire Philly's veteran pass-catcher.

But it appears that the Chargers now become a team in need, without another team in need leaving the list of possible suitors:

We'll keep our eye on the tight end landscape, as Ertz is the Eagles most likely player to be traded this week.

From earlier...

The biggest piece of news for Eagles fans Monday, the first day of the NFL's "legal tampering" period, is that there really was no news.

But what do fans reasonably expect? Aside from making minor free agent acquisitions on the margins and addressing their salary cap issues, there really isn't a ton on the menu for the Birds this week, who will more than likely look for good value on leftover free agents who remain unsigned after the first few days of the new league year.





Sure, there is buzz that Zach Ertz could be traded, but Jonnu Smith's deal with the Patriots likely hurts their leverage a bit. Hunter Henry, Gerald Everett, Robert Tonyan, Jordan Reed, Kyle Rudolph and others remain on the free agent market and while Ertz may have the best track record, why spend a mid round draft pick if you are a tight end needy team?

On Day 1, the Eagles did not sign anyone, but they did see some familiar faces ink contracts elsewhere (like Rudy Ford and Jalen Mills), free agents they were connected to sign elsewhere (like John Johnson), and the NFC East make some interesting signings (like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Devantae Booker).

One has to think Philly will do something on Tuesday, and that's the beauty and fun of free agency. Out of nowhere, with no warning, a team can make a big splash.

Don't miss out today, as the Eagles have a bevy of free agent needs, trade candidates and other transactions they could unleash at a moment's notice. Follow along below:

