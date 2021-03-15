More Sports:

March 15, 2021

Eagles 2022 compensatory draft pick tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't likely to score big in the 2022 compensatory pick market, because, well, their list of potential outgoing 2021 free agents isn't exactly a who's who of NFL greatness.

Still, by popular demand, we'll track the Eagles' comp picks this offseason, out of love.

Players lost

CB/S Jalen Mills: Reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $24 million with the New England Patriots.

S Rudy Ford: Reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $4.2 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's probably enough to qualify toward the formula at the seventh round level, but the guess here is that there will very likely be at least 32 qualifying free agents that earn their former teams comp picks over Ford. 

Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
 Jalen Mills ($6 million) - 5 
Rudy Ford (2.1 million) - 7 (unlikely to result in a pick for the Eagles) 

This content and the links provided are sponsored by pa.unibet.com, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Unibet Compensatory picks Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' free agency plans, big-name targets, top needs and more
Corey-Davis_031421_usat

Opinion

Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?
Vaccine Passports

Weather

Red flag warning issued for Philly region as dry, windy conditions could spark wildfires
Red flag warning

Music

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year for 'Folklore' as female artists dominate 2021 Grammy Awards
2021 Grammy Awards winners

NBA

Joel Embiid avoided major injury, but fallout from knee issue is still significant
Embiid Sixers NB2K21

Food & Drink

Support women in the food industry by shopping the Sisterly Love Food Fair
Sisterly Love Food Fair

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved