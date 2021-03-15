Eagles 2022 compensatory draft pick tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't likely to score big in the 2022 compensatory pick market, because, well, their list of potential outgoing 2021 free agents isn't exactly a who's who of NFL greatness.

Still, by popular demand, we'll track the Eagles' comp picks this offseason, out of love.





Visit pa.unibet.com, PhillyVoice.com's betting odds partner, for the latest NFL odds and more.

Players lost

• CB/S Jalen Mills: Reportedly signed a four-year deal worth $24 million with the New England Patriots.



• S Rudy Ford: Reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $4.2 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's probably enough to qualify toward the formula at the seventh round level, but the guess here is that there will very likely be at least 32 qualifying free agents that earn their former teams comp picks over Ford.



Players gained

None yet.

Comp pick cancellation chart

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round Jalen Mills ($6 million) - 5 Rudy Ford (2.1 million) - 7 (unlikely to result in a pick for the Eagles)



This content and the links provided are sponsored by pa.unibet.com, a PhillyVoice.com Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader