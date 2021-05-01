More Sports:

May 01, 2021

Eagles select Coastal Carolina DE Tarron Jackson with 191st pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Tarron-Jackson-Eagles-050121_usat Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson chases Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Carter Stanley.

With the 191st pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Coastal Carolina DE Tarron Jackson.

Jackson is a short, thick pass rusher with 18 sacks his last two seasons (23 games) at Coastal Carolina. He is known as a power rusher with hand fighting ability, and (Andy Reid alert!) a high motor, which are sort of a necessary traits given his lack of height. A highlight reel: 

Jackson reminds me a little of Brandon Graham, in terms of stature, energy, style of play, and versatility to rush from the inside on occasion. He'd be a logical fit to back up Graham at LDE, where he can learn behind the 11-year vet. The Eagles' depth chart at DE now looks something like this:

 Eagles DEs
 RDEDerek Barnett Josh Sweat Joe Ostman 
 LDEBrandon Graham Tarron Jackson Matt Leo 


Jackson is good value in Round 6.

Eagles select USC DT Marlon Tuipulotu with 189th pick | Eagles select Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell with 150th pick | Eagles select Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson with 123rd pick

