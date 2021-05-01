Eagles select Coastal Carolina DE Tarron Jackson with 191st pick of 2021 NFL Draft

With the 191st pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Coastal Carolina DE Tarron Jackson.

Jackson is a short, thick pass rusher with 18 sacks his last two seasons (23 games) at Coastal Carolina. He is known as a power rusher with hand fighting ability, and (Andy Reid alert!) a high motor, which are sort of a necessary traits given his lack of height. A highlight reel:



Jackson reminds me a little of Brandon Graham, in terms of stature, energy, style of play, and versatility to rush from the inside on occasion. He'd be a logical fit to back up Graham at LDE, where he can learn behind the 11-year vet. The Eagles' depth chart at DE now looks something like this:

Eagles DEs 1 2 3 RDE Derek Barnett Josh Sweat Joe Ostman LDE Brandon Graham Tarron Jackson Matt Leo



Jackson is good value in Round 6.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader