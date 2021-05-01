More Sports:

May 01, 2021

Eagles select LSU LB JaCoby Stevens with 224th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050121JaCobyStevens2 Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

LSU LB JaCoby Stevens

With the 224th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected LSU LB JaCoby Stevens. 

Stevens (6'1, 212) was listed as a safety at LSU, but he played more like a linebacker, and unsurprisingly, the Eagles categorized him as a linebacker in their announcement of the pick. His career numbers:

 JaCoby StevensTackles (TFL) Sacks INT PBU 
 201835 (6.5)1.5 
 201992 (9)
 202063 (6)
 TOTAL102 (21.5)9.5 15 


As you can see, Stevens has high sack and TFL totals for a college safety. The Eagles' tendency to convert safeties to linebacker did not die with Jim Schwartz's departure, and will apparently continue on unfettered, which really, is a trend that is occurring league-wide. A highlight reel:

One of the themes of this Eagles draft was adding tough, competitive player, and Stevens fits that description. Stevens wore the No. 7 jersey for LSU in 2020, which has a special meaning.

