Eagles select LSU LB JaCoby Stevens with 224th pick of 2021 NFL Draft

May 01, 2021
With the 224th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected LSU LB JaCoby Stevens.
Stevens (6'1, 212) was listed as a safety at LSU, but he played more like a linebacker, and unsurprisingly, the Eagles categorized him as a linebacker in their announcement of the pick. His career numbers:
|JaCoby Stevens
|Tackles (TFL)
|Sacks
|INT
|PBU
|2018
|35 (6.5)
|1.5
|1
|5
|2019
|92 (9)
|5
|3
|6
|2020
|63 (6)
|3
|0
|4
|TOTAL
|102 (21.5)
|9.5
|4
|15
As you can see, Stevens has high sack and TFL totals for a college safety. The Eagles' tendency to convert safeties to linebacker did not die with Jim Schwartz's departure, and will apparently continue on unfettered, which really, is a trend that is occurring league-wide. A highlight reel:
One of the themes of this Eagles draft was adding tough, competitive player, and Stevens fits that description. Stevens wore the No. 7 jersey for LSU in 2020, which has a special meaning.
