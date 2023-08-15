Eagles 2023 training camp practice notes, Day 12: Eagles dominate the Browns

Day 12 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was the second of two joint practices with the Cleveland Browns. If you read our practice notes from the first Eagles-Browns joint practice on Monday, you know that I thought the Browns won the day. In the second joint practice on Tuesday, the Eagles handed down a thorough spanking.

• Reed Blankenship was stellar. During 11-on-11's Zach Cunningham had a breakup, and the ball found its way to Blankenship, who was in good position trailing the play. On Blankenship's return, Sydney Brown absolutely lit up Browns RB Demetric Felton. Some Browns players took exception to Brown's violent block and a fight broke out.

During a goal line session, Blankenship filled a hole with urgency and met Nick Chubb head on, stopping Chubb in his tracks.

And then during the scrimmage portion of practice, Blankenship jumped in front of TE Jordan Akins for another INT, resulting in a raucous celebration by the Eagles on the field and on the sideline.

• Blankenship wasn't the only Eagles defensive back to make a big play during the scrimmage portion of practice. Josh Jobe had a leaping INT in the back left corner of the end zone while covering talented rookie Cedric Tillman. Once again, Eagles players on the field and on the sideline were pumped.



Jobe is a lock at this point to make the roster, by the way.

• Jalen Carter had a highlight reel rush when he put Joel Bitonio on his ass. Bitonio might have tripped (not sure), but Carter looked physically impressive on the play. Bitonio has made five straight Pro Bowls, and Carter made him look bad.



• I thought rookie seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo was disruptive in the first preseason game against the Ravens, and he made some more plays against the Browns. On one run play, he locked out the guard trying to block him with one straight arm, causing a logjam. With his free arm, he helped make the tackle. Ojomo is country strong.



• Josh Sweat had a strip sack. Technically you're not supposed to be reaching for quarterbacks' arms in practice, but 🤷‍♂️. Sweat has had a strong camp, just like the last two years.



• The other near fight was between Browns TE Thomas Greaney and... I'll give you one guess. (Jeopardy music playing)... Yeah, Derek Barnett. They got into it after the whistle but it didn't escalate too far. Still, flags were thrown. #ItsAlwaysHim.



• On the offensive side of the ball, A.J. Brown caught a deep ball over Martin Emerson for the second straight day. He had a subtle push-off as the ball was incoming, creating just enough separation to be able to make a clean catch for a TD. He then rolled the ball at Emerson's feet, which Emerson and Greg Newsome did not appreciate. The two Browns corners and Brown had words after the play.



• DeVonta Smith was active once again, like he was yesterday. His highlight was a TD reception on what looked like a corner route. He got wide open and Jalen Hurts was able to connect on an easy throw.



• Tyrie Cleveland had a strong night in the preseason game against the Ravens, and it carried over into joint practices. Cleveland was the recipient of a perfect Marcus Mariota throw down the left sideline for a TD. On the ensuing two-point conversion, Mariota hit Cleveland for a score on a sprint out to the right.



• There are not a lot of negative things to say about the Eagles today, but if I had to pick on someone it would be Dennis Kelly. He got dusted on an inside move by Lonnie Phelps. Cinderblock feet. He has also just not looked very good, generally speaking. I'm beginning to wonder if Kelly is long for the 53-man roster.



• (Clears throat)... Injuries. These guys didn't practice:



Haason Reddick (thumb) Landon Dickerson (foot) Quez Watkins (hamstring) Britain Covey (hamstring) Patrick Johnson (ankle)

• I would be remiss if I didn't note that Myles Garrett didn't participate in team drills today after wrecking yesterday's practice.



Brandon Gowton and I will have post-practice podcasts throughout training camp.





