Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 5: Rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell has some swagger

July 30, 2024
Day 5 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was the first padded practice of camp. Let's get right to the notes.
• Did not practice:
Limited practice:
Mekhi Becton got first-team reps at RG in Steen's absence. Fred Johnson got some first-team work at RT after Lane Johnson came out for a bit. Max Scharping and Trevor Keegan each got some first-team snaps at LG when Landon Dickerson came out.
• The highlight of the day was during wide receiver / cornerback 1-on-1's, which were in the red zone. Quinyon Mitchell was matched up against A.J. Brown, and he blanketed Brown so well that Jalen Hurts didn't even venture a throw. (This does not happen often at all during these drills, much less with a player like A.J. Brown.)
Mitchell then stared Brown down, lol.
Soon after, Mitchell matched up with Brown again, and Brown made a great one-handed catch, but Mitchell's coverage once again was good, and Brown could not keep two feet in bounds. The Eagles' other defensive backs were hyped up for Mitchell's reps vs. the All-Pro.
There were plenty of other good reps during WR-CB 1-on-1's. My other highlights:
For the first time this summer we saw offensive line / defensive line 1-on-1's, always a personal favorite of mine. The highlights:
• Jalen Hurts had what I would call a solid day. The Eagles ran a lot of red zone drills today, and he threw a bunch of TD passes, but also had a number of throws broken up. There was one play in which he was expecting Saquon Barkley to run a Texas route, but Barkley did not cut and run toward the middle of the field, where Hurts delivered an incompletion. After the play, Hurts quickly went to Barkley and communicated his expectation of the route he felt Barkley was supposed to run.
I thought Hurts once again looked good as a runner, with one example being a draw play that popped for a big gain. It looked like Becton and Jurgens opened up a nice hole on the play.
It's worth noting that there have been zero interceptions through the first five practices of camp.
Our Jalen Hurts thumbs up / thumbs down tracker:
🏈 Day 1: 👍
🏈 Day 2: 👍
🏈 Day 3: 👍
🏈 Day 4: 👎
🏈 Day 5: 👍
• Cam Jurgens had a stellar rep in 11-on-11's. On a screen, he blocked Jordan Davis enough that Davis didn't sniff out the screen, and then shoved him up the field away from the play. Davis went to the ground. Jurgens then turned and sprinted up the field and blocked S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Super impressive athleticism. The Kelce comparisons are probably going to get old at some point, but he looked like prime Kelce on that play.
• Isaiah Rodgers had a nice PBU while covering A.J. Brown on a slant. It looked like Brown got open for a hot second, but Rodgers closed quickly and batted the pass down. It's becoming evident that Rodgers has excellent recovery speed. I really like what I have seen from him so far both in training camp and in spring practices.
• I haven't really noticed TE Albert Okwuegbunam much so far in camp. He had a target near the flat with a chance to turn up the field and score. But... drop.
• Kellen Moore said on Saturday that Grant Calcaterra is the No. 2 tight end right now. Calcaterra had a nice contested catch over Nakobe Dean, who actually had good positioning on the play, but couldn't finish.
• Speaking of drops, RB Tyrion Davis-Price can't catch. He's had a ton of drops throughout camp.
• I know that some of you would like to see Hurts take more snaps from under center than he has so far throughout his career. Well, they did some of that today.
• Jake Elliott went 6/6 during his first kicking session a few days ago. He was 6/6 again on Tuesday, from distances of 33, 38, 41, 28, 43, and 38. That means that he is now 12/12. Trust me, I did the math.
• The special teams units worked on kickoffs today. A boatload of players got kick return reps. They were:
• The Alex Kemp crew officiated practice today. That's the crew that did the Eagles-49ers game last year, when Big Dom got tossed.
The officials stuck around for a media Q&A session afterward, and reviewed some of the rule changes with us. We'll have something on that soon.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
And on Threads: @JimmyKempski
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader