Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles find groove in the red zone at training camp

The Eagles put the pads on and had one of their longer practices in recent memory, focusing on the red zone during their fifth official training camp practice Tuesday.

The first team offense ran a total of 39 plays, most of which saw the team in scoring position.

Here's a look at how Eagles' QB1 Jalen Hurts performed along with the rest of the team's offensive stars.

11 on 11 from opponents' 25-yard line

1. Lining up under center, Jalen Hurts handed off to Saquan Barkley who ran up the middle for a few yards. While the teams were laden in pads they did not tackle to the ground, so a lot of the results of the run plays are estimations.

2. A play-action snap winds up with no real play, as a "coverage sack" resulted in the play being called dead.

3. A toss goes to Kenny Gainwell who gets a few yards to the outside.

4. A pass to Gainwell sees him scamper into the end zone. It was a borderline touchdown as the tacklers stopped chasing him when he got inside the five.

5. Another play, another Gainwell touchdown pass as a roll out to the right saw the running back dart across the end zone uncovered. Hurts had no problem finding him for the score.

6. A handoff to rookie Will Shipley from the shotgun doesn't amount to much. From the way things went Tuesday it seems like Shipley will be the RB3 in the pecking order.

7. A play-action slant to A.J. Brown is an easy touchdown. That slant is almost unstoppable.

8. Another play-action sees Hurts roll to his right but some solid pressure from Zack Baun leads to a thrown away pass.

11 on 11 from own 25-yard line

9. The second set of Team 1 plays starts with a comeback route to Brown that gains about 15 yards.

10. A counter handoff goes to Barkley for a minimal gain.

11. A handoff goes to Gainwell who flashes a spin more at the line of scrimmage before the play is called dead.

12. A Hurts pass to C.J. Uzomah hits the dirt when he drops a would-be completion.

13. A scramble on a broken play sees Hurts dart through the middle.

14. A pass is batted down at the line of scrimmage. The offense was playing on the middle field and on the far side so it was hard to see whose hand got on the football but Brandon Graham was in pursuit.

7 on 7 at opponents' 20-yard line

15. More red zone plays commenced without the linemen. Hurts hit John Ross crossing the middle for a 10 yard catch and run.

16. With no one open, Hurts scrambles.

17. Same result again.

18. A dropped interception by Keele Ringo — in coverage on Brown results in an incompletion.

19. Parris Campbell scores a touchdown on a crossing route.

20. On one of the more impressive plays of the day, Hurts rolls to the right with Brown running to daylight in the end zone. The QB finds a tiny window and threads it for a touchdown to his favorite wideout.

11 on 11 at opponents' 15-yard line

21. With the full team back in the red zone, Barkley gets a run up the gut.

22. The next play is a dump-off pass to Barkley for a few yards over the middle.

23. Hurts scrambles and Gainwell appears to be in lock step with his quarterback as he streaks across the middle of the end zone uncovered, catching his third touchdown catch of practice.

24. Nolan Smith "sacks" Hurts with excellent pressure from the defense.

25. A handoff to Shipley gains a few yards.

26. An incomplete pass over the middle is broken up by Isaiah Rodgers in impressive fashion. He was handling Brown on the play.

Situation: third and goal from the eight-yard line

27. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni starts barking situations through a bullhorn, beginning with third and eight at the eight. An awkward option-keeper run by Hurts and Barkley up the middle doesn't do much.

28. An incomplete pass meant for Barkley hits the ground after a potent pass rush.

11 on 11 from the opponents' 20-yard line

29. Hurts rolls to his left away from a good pass rush and scrambles for what could have been a decent gain in real action.

30. A completion over the middle to Barkley gains three yards.

31. A target for DeVonta Smith is incomplete thanks to very tight coverage from Darius Slay.

32. A slant for Brown gets five yards.

33. A keeper up the middle from Hurts is good for around six yards.

34. Barkley ends the drive with a touchdown scamper up the middle.

11 on 11 from own 25-yard line

35. A few more plays are run back in the Eagles own territory . It starts with a pass to Gainwell at the far sideline. The running back makes a very good play to bring in the football while keeping his feet in bounds to gain a few yards.

36. A dump-off pass finds Smith over the middle.

37. A Gainwell run picks up a handful of yards.

38. A quick out to Brown keeps things moving.

39. A scramble on the last play sees Hurts likely "sacked" by Marlon Tuipulotu.

In all it was a positive day for both sides of the ball, with each making plays — but lacking any highlight reel ones. Hurts went 15-for-20 with six "touchdown" passes.

