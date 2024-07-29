Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 4: Dominant defensive line

Day 4 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. There are still no pads this early in camp. Today was the first practice definitively won by the defense. Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

RB Saquon Barkley: Personal LB Oren Burks: Knee RT Lane Johnson: Toe RG Tyler Steen: Ankle

Limited practice:

OL Brett Toth: Hamstring

Johnson is day-to-day. He's fine. Steen could miss a few practices with his ankle injury, but his setback is also not considered serious.

Mekhi Becton filled in for Steen at RG; Fred Johnson filled in for Johnson at RT.

After Steen got hurt on Saturday, Darian Kinnard was a surprise fill-in at RG. Today he was second-team RT, a good sign for him, in terms of the team's view of his potential versatility.

• Rookie OG Trevor Keegan got hurt today. His left arm dangled from his body as he left the field.



• The defensive line dominated on Monday. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams were all disruptive on the interior, and the defense also got sacks from Nolan Smith, working against Fred Johnson, and Nakobe Dean on a blitz. Smith set up Kinnard with a power rush on one play then hit him with a quick inside move that left Kinnard with cinderblock feet on the next.



The "highlight" of practice from a cheering fans perspective was a completed deep ball from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith. But Milton Williams had already sacked Hurts, and as a result Avonte Maddox may have even given up on the play in coverage.

• Jalen Hurts had three good practices to start camp, but he had a down day on Monday. He was pressured all day, which didn't help, but the ball rarely came out quickly to offset the pressure.

Hurts also missed an open John Ross deep down the field on a post route.



What I will say on the positive side of the ledger for Hurts is that he looks good as a runner so far. Hurts played through injuries last season, and was not the same guy down the stretch as a runner.

He also found Will Shipley and Kenny Gainwell on wheel routes on consecutive plays down the left sideline, thought it should be noted that they it wasn't really a fair fight, as they both beat Julian Okwara (a deep reserve edge rusher) on their plays. They were easy throws for Hurts.