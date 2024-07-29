More Sports:

July 29, 2024

Eagles training camp game ball: Nolan Smith shines as a pass-rusher

In PhillyVoice's 'game ball' training camp series, A.J. Brown and Nolan Smith had strong performances at Eagles practice on Monday morning.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Nolan-Smith-0288.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Nolan Smith during last summer's open practice at the Linc.

During Monday morning's training camp practice, the Eagles' defense got the best of the offense. The Birds were down a couple of top offensive linemen in Lane Johnson and Tyler Steen, so the pass rush feasted. As we do here at PhillyVoice, I'm handing out practice game balls to an offensive and defensive player. It was a bit hard to find an offensive player, truthfully, considering how the unit looked overall, but we roll on regardless...

Offensive game ball: WR A.J. Brown

It was an uneventful day for the Eagles' offense, but whenever the ball goes Brown's way, good things happen. Brown hauled in everything thrown at him. I've covered all of Brown's summers as an Eagle and he has pretty clearly been the Eagles' best practice player in that time frame. He's probably been their best overall player when the pads go on for real, too. Regardless of who's on him in coverage, he just gets to his spot.

Defensive game ball: EDGE Nolan Smith

Fellow Georgia Bulldogs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis could've been up for this, too, but Smith pulled off a couple of would-be "sacks" in these non-full-contact sessions. Trench play can be difficult to evaluate during this period, but when it's two real NFL linemen going one-on-one and using their techniques and hand work, those are legitimate reps.  

Smith is regarded as a speed rusher and that was on display on Monday, but he mentioned after practice that his focus is on power rushes this camp.

"I'm working speed to power," Smith said. "Get under someone's chin and work everything else off that. Power sets up everything else."

Smith says he put on about "seven pounds" of muscle this offseason as he looks to bulk up against pro offensive linemen. 

The Eagles are thinner on both the edge and the interior this season compared to how they've historically stacked those positions. There's uncertainty about Bryce Huff's ability to be a three-down player. Josh Sweat hasn't always been a stout run defender but has obvious pass-rushing chops and success with the Birds. Brandon Graham is the elder statesman, but he's a role player now. As a second-year first-round pick, the opportunity is there for Smith to showcase himself this summer into the fall.

