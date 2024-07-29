Jalen Hurts watch: How did Eagles QB look on Day 4 of training camp?

The fourth Eagles training camp practice open to the media is finished in South Philadelphia.

As PhillyVoice does, we tracked how Jalen Hurts and the first-team offense performed down at the NovaCare Complex. After several strong outings from Hurts to start off camp, Monday was a bit iffy for both the quarterback and the offense overall. As for some of the rough "stats" that we compile, there were a couple of discrepancies among media members as to whether some plays were "sacks" (in non-full action settings) or actual completions. I'm leaning with my gut, but other reporters out there may have something different, for what it's worth.

Anyway, let's get after it with each set of reps...

11-on-11s

Play 1: It's a broken play where Jalen Carter would have a "sack," as Hurts simply jogs out of bounds. There was great pressure from Jordan Davis up the gut as well. The Eagles were without tentative starter Tyler Steen and franchise stalwart Lane Johnson on the right side of the offensive line, so the DL feasted at times. It was a good day from the young Georgia pass-rushers, including Nolan Smith, all around.

Play 2: It's a screen to A.J. Brown with DeVonta Smith in front blocking for a short gain. Again, they don't even have full pads on, so it's hard to judge when players such as Brown could normally break through with some YAC in a real game setting.

Play 3: Hurts has a wide-open John Ross down the field. The speedster beats the Eagles' secondary, but Hurts overthrows him on a wobbly pass.

Play 4: A handoff to Will Shipley gets stuffed. Saquon Barkley did not practice on Monday for "personal" reasons so the rookie Shipley and Kenny Gainwell saw a lot of first-team reps.

Play 5: Hurts rolls left, doesn't like what he sees and quickly sprints up field.

Play 6: It's another handoff to Shipley for a decent gain.

7-on-7s

Play 7: Hurts waits and waits and hits Shipley in the flat to the right. The defense immediately stops Shipley.

Play 8: It's a great throw to Hurts down the left sideline to Shipley in traffic. That was likely Hurts' best throw of the entire morning, fitting the ball in between two defenders.

Play 9: Nearly akin to the previous play, Hurts is on the money to Gainwell in the same spot of the field.

Play 10: Hurts looks for Dallas Goedert and Ross, doesn't like what he sees and dumps it left to Gainwell for a short gain.

Play 11: Hurts connects with Brown on a quick out route. This should be a playbook staple.

Play 12: Hurts finds Brown once again on an easy pitch and catch over the middle for a nice gain.

11-on-11s

Play 13: The offensive line gets blown up for a would-be sack. Carter and Davis helped cause pressure from the interior, a recurring theme.

Play 14: Hurts rolls out right with immense pressure in his face. He just kind of throws it away out of bounds in the vague direction of Smith.

Play 15: Hurts rolls out right once more, but misses the mark to a diving Smith.

Play 16: It's a play-action keeper with plenty of room to run for QB1. Hurts continues to look quicker with more burst this summer than he did during the 2023 season.

Play 17: Another QB keeper with Hurts for a good gain.

Play 18: Hurts rolls around a lot with pressure beating down upon him. I'd chalk this up as a "sack" for defensive tackle Milton Williams. He was in there. Still, Hurts lofts a deep throw to Smith for a would-be "touchdown." For the purposes of this stat-keeping, however, I am going with a "sack," not a completion.

11-on-11s in a "third and 12 at the 29 going in" situation

Play 19: It's an underneath completion to Smith, which is exactly what the defense would want in an on-field situation like this.

11-on-11s

Play 20: Once more, the Eagles go with a play-action keeper for Hurts. Davis is right here to slow him down, however, as other defenders fly up the field. The defense handily won practice on Monday.

Play 21: It's yet another QB keeper, this time for a decent gain. There were a lot of designed runs for Hurts on Monday.

Play 22: I would call this a "sack" from Nolan Smith. Hurts completes the ball to Grant Calcaterra for a nice pickup, but I'm going with a "sack" here. It was an energetic day for the second-year pass-rusher.

Play 23: What a rough day for the offense. The D pulls off another "sack" with both Smith and Davis right there on Hurts, but the QB jogs up field with the ball anyway.

Play 24: Nolan Smith again! He got the best of the Eagles' OL consistently on Monday. Let's chalk this up as another "sack." Hurts tries to make the most of the rep and fires a ball to DeVonta Smith who makes a spectacular diving catch, but in a real game, that's a sack.



Play 25: The Eagles go with a handoff to Shipley for a good gain.

11-on-11s

Play 26: There's a big pass rush and Hurts doesn't like what he sees, so he tucks it and runs.

Play 27: On the final rep of the day for Hurts, he finds Brown on a comeback route for a short gain. If you feed Brown the ball, good things happen when the pads go on for real in the fall.

Stats: 9/12 (75 percent), no touchdowns, no interceptions

Grade: C+. Hurts was excellent to start camp, but bad days do pop up here and there. He gets graded at the level at which a franchise quarterback of his caliber should be held.

