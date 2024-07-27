Eagles 2024 training camp practice notes, Day 3: Jalen Hurts is stacking good days

Day 3 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books. There are still no pads this early in camp, but it was the longest practice of camp so far. Let's get right to the notes.

• Did not practice:

LB Oren Burks: Knee OL Brett Toth: Hamstring

Jeremiah Trotter went down twice during practice on Thursday, clutching at his left calf both times, but he's fine. Just cramps.

• Tyler Steen left practice early. He walked off on his own, and is being evaluated. Being evaluated for what, you might ask? Don't know yet. Sorry. Steen is competing for the open starting spot at RG, where he was getting all the first team reps before he got hurt. Replacing Steen was... (drumroll)... Darian Kinnard.

Who is Darian Kinnard? He was a Chiefs fifth-round selection in 2022 who made the 53-man roster as a rookie, but was a scratch for 17 games, and active for just three. He appeared in one game, getting 6 special teams snaps. Kinnard did not make the Chiefs' 53-man roster out of training camp in 2023, and spent the entirety of the season on the Chiefs' practice squad. He's been in the league two years, and has two rings!

We profiled Kinnard in our prospects series in 2021. He had experience at LT and RT (mostly RT) in college at Kentucky, but the thinking then was that talent evaluators would have to decide if he was going to be a RT or a RG at the pro level. The Chiefs tried to develop him at OT, and the Eagles announced him as an OT when they signed him to a futures contract this offseason, but it appears he's now moving to guard, and apparently they like him enough to be playing him over some other options on the roster.

Mekhi Becton replaced Lane Johnson at RT late in practice, but Lane was probably just getting some old guy rest.

• Jalen Hurts is stacking good days. He has been incredibly accurate through the first three days, and balls simply aren't hitting the ground when he throws. If there's one gripe, it's that there have been a few coverage sacks, so there may be some times where the ball should be coming out sooner, but the Eagles have to be happy about the way he is throwing it.

His highlight throw was during 1-on-1's. He lobbed a perfect ball down the left sideline to DeVonta Smith, who was able to look it in over his shoulder for the completion over Isaiah Rodgers.

Hurts and Smith also paired up for the highlight of the day, when Hurts once again lobbed a pass down the left sideline for Smith, who was covered closely by Kelee Ringo. Smith skied for the ball, and Moss'd Ringo. Here are each of those two connections:

On the second one, technically, Hurts was sacked by Marlon Tuipulotu, who beat Jurgens on the play, but whatever. Still a great throw and catch.

Smith also had a really nice catch over the middle in which he extended his arms way out from his body and plucked the ball out of the air.