6 takeaways from Eagles DC Vic Fangio's interesting Thursday press conference

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio answered questions from the media on Thursday, and he had a bunch of noteworthy stuff to say so let's round all of that up here.



Fangio doesn't think Bryce Huff can play on base downs yet

During his four years with the Jets, Huff was mostly a situational pass rusher who did not play on run downs. Fangio was asked why he thought Huff could play on base downs in Philly.

"Well, I think everybody thought he could, and knowing that the floor was just rush downs, but he's taken the challenge on very well, and I do think he has the talent to do what we want him to do," Fangio said. "It's just he's got to get familiar with doing it. So, it will be a work in progress. Does he look like he can do it today? No. I do think eventually he will."



Fangio was asked a follow-up on what Huff has to do to become a guy who can play on base downs.

"Constantly show improvement," he responded. "It's more of a feel. He has the talent to do it, but he's never been asked to do it I don't think in college nor with the Jets. So, it's new and he has to become more proficient at it."

As luck would have it, Huff spoke with reporters after practice. He was asked if it bothered him that he has a reputation for not playing the run well.

"I don't really know where that reputation came from," Huff said. "If you watch my film I've been physical in the run since I've been in the NFL. I mean, I was starting Year 2. I played a lot of run. I got good film. Year 3 when I was on the field I got good film. And then last year I put in good film in the run as well.

"So I'm not really sure where that reputation came from. I guess it's just because of my size that people would assume that but if you watch the film I feel like I've done well in the run."

#JimmySays: The Eagles signed Huff this offseason to a hefty three year, $51.1 million contract ($17+ million per season). That's a lot of money for a player the defensive coordinator doesn't think is ready yet to play on run downs.

Still, Huff had double-digit sacks in 2023, and he looked impressive doing so.



PFF had Huff down for an astronomical 67 pressures on just 334 pass rush snaps in 2023.

Getting pressure on the quarterback is by far the most important skill for an edge rusher, and Huff can do that. But obviously it's concerning if he can't be a three-down player at his price tag.

Fangio has liked what he has seen from Quinyon Mitchell in the slot

"He's a talented guy," Fangio said. "He's smart. Has a good football feel. All of that really is more than I thought he had just from watching the college tape, so that's been a plus. And I think he's a guy we can move around anywhere in the coverage part."

"We just tried it. We just put him in there and tried it and it looked fine."



#JimmySays: If the starting CB2 job on the outside is won by Isaiah Rodgers or Kelee Ringo, then Mitchell could be in contention to start in the slot. It should be noted that Mitchell played inside and outside at Toledo.

What is Fangio's philosophy on playing rookies?

Is he just playing guys who he thinks gives him the best chance to win on a game-by-game basis, or is he willing to try to get them involved early so that they have some experience and can be more prepared to play late in the season and into the playoffs?

"I'm all for playing the best guys," he said. "I think if you looked at my history when we've had rookies, we've played them, provided they're good enough. We aren’t playing somebody just because they're young.

"If we were an expansion team like I was in two places, we might just throw them out there to see what we got. We’ve got more serious business here. If they're worthy of playing, they will play."



#JimmySays: Fair!

Fangio said corners don't transition well to safety

The question posed to Fangio started off like so...

"When you have a veteran player like CB James Bradberry making the shift from long-time corner to safety, you've seen guys over years do that. Is there something about him that..."



Fangio did not agree with the premise of the question and interrupted.

"Yeah, you say you’ve seen that a lot over the years. The truth is, no you haven't. The list of guys successfully transitioning from corner to safety is very small, with success. There are guys that have done it, but it really wasn't what you want. We'll see if he can do that.

"James has got a good feel for football. Very knowledgeable. So that will help him in that transition. He's still going to play some corner for us, too."

#JimmySays: Fangio actually has two players who may be transitioning from corner to safety. The other is Avonte Maddox, who has played a little safety in the past but has mainly been a slot corner.

Anyway, Bradberry isn't likely to be on the roster Week 1.

Where does Fangio think the best training camp competitions are in his defense?

"You know, corner obviously, and inside linebacker obviously. Those are the two main ones. Because up front, even at the edge players, we may be able to roll guys some."



#JimmySays: As Fangio notes, those position battles are indeed "obvious."

Fangio "loves analytics"

I'll just copy and paste the transcription between Fangio and the Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

Q. "How have you embraced analytics?"

Fangio: "I love analytics."

Q. "Has it changed coming to Philadelphia?"



Fangio: "No, it hasn't changed at all. I love analytics. Give me anything you want, and I'll sort through it and use it as I see fit. But I've been doing analytics myself my own way for years and I don't share my process with anybody. Even fellow coaches.



"I believe in analytics. I think analytics people miss the boat a little bit on what's important, but I'm not going to tell them what's important. I do it myself."



Q. "When you say you do the analytics yourself..."

Fangio: "Along with what they give me."

Q. "So they give you the information then you process it the way you want to process it yourself?"

Fangio: "No. I have a system outside of that I use, and I'll use whatever they give me and decide what's relevant and what isn't relevant."

Q. "No one else knows your system, none of your proteges have ever…"

Fangio: "No."

#JimmySays: Fangio has his own proprietary analytics!

